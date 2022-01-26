Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 January 26 Matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The action in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 continues to motor on in Bengaluru even on India’s Republic Day. Owing to the COVID outbreak and revised schedules, we will have just the one match on Wednesday where U Mumba will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls.

Here is the match information for Wednesday so you can figure out When, Where, and How to Watch Wednesday’s Match Live Streaming Online and TV details.

U Mumba will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls in the 78th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

U Mumba will be aiming to enter the top six when they come into this match. Currently, they are placed seventh with 36 points. U Mumba have so far won four of their 12 games with three defeats and five draws.

The side are coming into this match after a 42-35 win against the Telugu Titans last time out. However, they have won only one of their last five matches with two defeats.

On the other hand, the Bengaluru Bulls stand at the top of the table. They come into this match after ending their consecutive defeats with a 36-31 win over the Telugu Titans. In their last five matches, they have seen only two victories and three defeats in their last five appearances.

They will need to carry this momentum forward and maintain their position at the top of the table.

The only match of Tuesday between U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Match begins at 07:30 PM IST.

>U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7:

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Rinku HC, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari, Rahul Sethpal

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Deepak Narwal, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Bharat, Aman

