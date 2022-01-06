Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 January 6 Matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season eight will entertain fans with a host of former champions taking the mat against each other on Thursday, January 6. Three-time champions Patna Pirates take on Tamil Thalaivas in the first panga of Thursday evening, while inaugural PKL champions Jaipur Pink Panthers square off against former champions Bengaluru Bulls in the second match of the night.

Both matches will be hosted at The Sheraton Grand, Hotel & Convention Center, in Whitefield, Bengaluru, which is the fixed venue for PKL 2021-22. Fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch Thursday’s games live streaming online and TV details.

>Match 1 – Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas

Third-placed Patna Pirates will lock horns with an in-form Tamil Thalaivas in the opening match 36 of PKL 2021-22 on Thursday. Despite not having a big names, both sides have performed well in this season, as Pirates and Thalaivas are placed third and fifth respectively in PKL eight standings. The Patna-based club have won four of five game and have 21 points, while Thalaivas have drawn thrice, won two games and losing one from six outings for 19 points. Fans can expect a fierce battle when they step on the mat tonight, as the Pirates edged past Telugu Titans 31-30 in a closely contested battle, similarly, Thalaivas defeated UP Yoddha 39-33 in their recent outing.

>The opening match of Thursday between the Pirates and Thalaivas begins at 07:30 PM IST.

>Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7:

Patna Pirates: Monu Goyat, Sachin, Sunil, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin Chandrashekar, Shadloui Chianeh

Tamil Thalaivas: Surjeet Singh, Manjeet, K Prapanjan, Mohit, Sagar, Bhavani Rajput, Sahil Singh

>Match 2 – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls

Former champions Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Bengaluru Bulls in the second panga of Thursday night at 08:30 PM IST. The Bulls have shown terrific form in this season by winning four games out of the six matches. They lost only one game while the other one resulted in a draw, the team currently sit pretty at second in the PKL season eight points table. On the other hand, the Jaipur-based club have been off-colour this season. The inaugural PKL champions find themselves in 10th place with 12 points from five games. Notably, both franchises also head into this fixture on the back of contrasting results in their previous outings. Bengaluru thumped Puneri Paltan 40-29 in their last match, while Jaipur succumbed to a 28-31 defeat against defending champions Bengal Warriors in their most recent fixture.

>Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7:

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Vishal, Naveen, Sahul Kumar, Nitin Rawal, Deepak Singh or Amit

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Kadam, Chandran Ranjit, Mohit Sehrawat, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

>When and where are the PKL 2021-22 matches scheduled to take place?

The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru, Karnataka, will host the PKL 2021-22 fixtures on Thursday, January 6.

>When do the PKL 2021-22 matches on Tuesday begin?

The first match will kick-off at 7.30 p.m. IST, followed by the second one at 08:30 p.m. IST.

>Which TV channels will show the PKL 2021-22 matches?

The tournament in India is broadcasted by Star Sports Network.

>How do I watch the PKL 2021-22 season live streaming?

Fans can watch the action live via the Disney +Hotstar app and website.

