Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 January 7 Matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22, action continues on Friday, January 7, as defending champions Bengal Warriors square off with in-form Haryana Steelers in the first match which will kick off at 7:30 pm. Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan exchange hostilities in the following match, which will be played at 8:30 pm.

Both matches will be played at The Sheraton Grand, Hotel & Convention Center, in Whitefield, Bengaluru. Fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch Thursday’s games live streaming online and TV details.

>Match 1 – Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers

Reigning champions BengalWarriors, who opened their title defense with back-to-back wins, have won just once in the last four games since then. They sit in the sixth position, with three wins and as many losses, netting 16 points thus far. They come into the clash on the back of a victory (31-28) over Jaipur Pink Panthers. On the other hand, the Haryana Steelers are currently placed seventh in the points table. They have two wins, three losses and one draw from six games so far this season. The Steelers are fresh of a thrilling (24-24) tie against U Mumba on Tuesday.

The opening match of Friday between the Warriors and Steelers kicks off at 07:30 PM IST.

>Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7:

>Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Mohammed Nabibaksh, Darshan J, Amit Nirwal, Abozar Mighani, Rohit, Sachin Vittala

>Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Surender Nada, Rohit Gulia, Meetu, Mohit, Jaideep, Ravi Kumar

>Match 2 – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan

Inaugural PKL champions Jaipur Pink Panthers take on a rejuvenated Puneri Paltan in the second panga of Friday night. The match is scheduled to kick-off at 08:30 PM IST. Both sides are currently in the bottom three of the PKL standings and head in to this clash on the back of contrasting results in their previous matches. The Pink Panthers lost their last encounter against the Bengaluru Bulls by seven points (38-31) to move to the top of the table. Meanwhile, the Pune-based club registered a victory (33-26) in their last PKL game against the Gujarat Fortune Giants. After playing out six games each, both sides have the same win-loss tally, two wins and four defeats so far. However, the Jaipur team are placed 10th with 13 points, while the Paltan are languishing at the bottom of the points table with 10 points.

>Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7:

>Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Singh, Deepak Hooda, Naveen, Shaul Kumar, Dharamraj Cheralathan, Elavarasan or Sachin Narwal.

>Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Mohit Goyat, Vishwas S, Baldev Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj

>When and where are the PKL 2021-22 matches scheduled to take place?

The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru, Karnataka, will host the PKL 2021-22 fixtures on Friday, January 7.

>When do the PKL 2021-22 matches on Fridaybegin?

The first match will kick-off at 7.30 p.m. IST, followed by the second one at 08:30 p.m. IST.

>Which TV channels will show the PKL 2021-22 matches?

The tournament in India is broadcasted by Star Sports Network.

>How do I watch the PKL 2021-22 season live streaming?

Fans can watch the action live via the Disney +Hotstar app and website.

