Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 January 8 Matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The action in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 resumes in Bengaluru on Saturday, January 8 with mouth-watering ‘triple panga’ encounters. UP Yoddha are all set to face an in-form Dabang Delhi KC, in the first exciting PKL match of the day. U Mumba will square off against the Telugu Titans in the second panga of the night, while three-time champions Patna Pirates lock horns with Gujarat Giants in the third and final panga of the night.

Here are the match information for the weekend matches so you can figure out When, Where, and How to Watch Thursday’s Games Live Streaming Online and TV details.

Advertisement

>Match 1 – U.P. Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi KC

The northern derby between UP Yoddha andDabang Delhi KC, kick off the Triple Panga on January 8. The Delhi team continue to be the unbeaten side in PKL 2021-22 season. They sit second in the league standings with four wins and two draws from six games. The Joginder Narwal-led outfit defeated the Telugu Titans 35-35 in their previous match and will look to ride their momentum in this contest as well. UP Yoddha, on the other hand, are now on a four-game winless run, including a 33-39 loss to Tamil Thalaivas in their last match. They sit ninth in the points table with just a solitary win, three losses, and two draws in six matches.

>UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

>UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Ankit, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

>Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Vijay, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Ashu Malik

>Match 2 – U Mumba vs Telugu Titans

U Mumba will battle Telugu Titans in the second game of the triple panga on Saturday night PKL season eighttonight. Season two winners have had a mixed run in the tournament thus far, as they sit fifth with 20 points to their name from six matches. On the other hand, Telugu Titans are having a horrible time and will aim to win their first match of the season. They are in 12th position, having earned only 10 points from four defeats and two stalemates from their six games.

>U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

Advertisement

>U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali, Abhishek Singh, Rinku, Ashish Sangwan, Harendra Kumar, Mohsen Maghsodlou, V. Ajith Kumar

>Telugu Titans: Ankit Beniwal, Surinder Singh, Rohit Kumar, Rajnish, Ruturaj Koravi, C. Arun, Sandeep Kandola

>Match 3 – Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates

In a rematch of the fifth edition’s summit clash, three-time champion Patna Pirates and two-time runner-up Gujarat Giants lock horns in the third of the triple panga contest on January 8.Despite Pardeep Narwal’s departure from the franchise, the Pirates have performed exceptionally well so far. They are currently occupying the third position in the PKL 2021 standings with 24 points to their name from six matches.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants have won their first match of the season but then have lost three and tied two this season so far. The Manpreet Singh-coached outfit have slipped to the ninth spot and they will need to step up to turn their fortunes around before it gets too late.

Advertisement

>Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

>Patna Pirates: Monu Goyat, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

>Gujarat Giants: Ravinder Pahal, Rakesh Narwal, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajay Kumar, Rakesh HS, Girish Maruti Ernak

Advertisement

>When and where are the PKL 2021-22 matches scheduled to take place?

The Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru, Karnataka, will host the PKL 2021-22 fixtures on January 8.

>When do the PKL 2021-22 matches on Saturday begin?

The first match will begin at 7.30 p.m. IST, followed by the second one at 08:30 p.m. IST. The third and final game will commence at 09:30 PM IST.

>Which TV channels will show the PKL 2021-22 matches?

Advertisement

The competition in India is broadcasted by Star Sports Network.

>How do I watch the PKL 2021-22 season live streaming?

Viewers can watch the action live via the Disney +Hotstar app and website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.