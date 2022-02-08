Home / News / Other Sports /  Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 Live Score Day 49 Updates: Haryana Steelers Outclass Tamil Thalaivas, U Mumba vs Patna Pirates in Action
Live now

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 Live Score Day 49 Updates: Haryana Steelers Outclass Tamil Thalaivas, U Mumba vs Patna Pirates in Action

PKL 2021-22 Live Score And Updates Day 49 matches: When and where to watch, Live Streaming, match timings, venue for the PKL, Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers and U Mumba vs Patna Pirates. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.

Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 match today live score
News18.com
Updated: February 08, 2022, 20:40 IST
PKL 2021-22 Live Score And Updates Day 49 matches: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today’s Pro Kabaddi League matches Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers and U Mumba vs Patna Pirates from Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield.

In-form Haryana Steelers will be eager to replicate their collective effort from the previous two outings when they take on Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League on Tuesday. Read More

Feb 08, 2022 20:40 IST

PKL 2021-22 Live Score U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Updates

Patna Pirates started the game on a high as they are currently enjoying a 4-point lead over their rivals U Mumba. Abhishek will be key for U Mumba here to edge past Patna. U Mumba 4-8 Patna Pirates

Feb 08, 2022 20:33 IST

PKL 2021-22 Live Score U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Updates

U Mumba win the toss and select the choice of court.

Feb 08, 2022 20:25 IST

PKL 2021-22 Live Score: Haryana Steelers Beat Tamil Thalaivas

Another win for Haryana Steelers as they moved to the second spot at the points table. Tamil Thalaivas gave a tough fight to Haryana after a rusty start but they failed to edge past them in the crucial clash. A clinical show from Haryana where their defence put up another great performance. Haryana Steelers Beat Tamil Thalaivas (37-29)

Feb 08, 2022 20:16 IST

PKL 2021-22 Live Score Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Updates

Tamil Thalaivas are putting pressure on Haryana Steelers with their solid defence as the lead has been reduced to just 3 points and the final five minutes are expected to produce an intense clash. Haryana Steelers 27-24 Tamil Thalaivas

Feb 08, 2022 20:07 IST

PKL 2021-22 Live Score Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Updates

We are going to witness a high-quality game of Kabaddi in the final 10 minutes as both teams are pushing each other to bring their A-game on the table. Haryana are enjoying a 5-point lead at this moment. Haryana Steelers 23-18 Tamil Thalaivas

Feb 08, 2022 20:02 IST

PKL 2021-22 Live Score Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Updates

Haryana Steelers started the second half on a high to put pressure on Thalaivas. This match is going to be a low-scoring affair as both teams are putting a defensive masterclass here. Haryana Steelers 18-15 Tamil Thalaivas

Feb 08, 2022 19:52 IST

PKL 2021-22 Live Score Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers: HALF-TIME!

Marvellous comeback from Tamil Thalaivas in the final five minutes of the game to reduce the lead to just three points. The game is well poised at the moment and Haryana have to pull their socks to earn crucial points here. Haryana Steelers 15-12 Tamil Thalaivas

Feb 08, 2022 19:45 IST

PKL 2021-22 Live Score Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Updates

Tamil Thalaivas have managed to bounce back in the past few minutes to reduce the lead to 5 points. Thalaivas have to continue the momentum to turn the tide in their favour. Haryana Steelers 13-8 Tamil Thalaivas

Feb 08, 2022 19:40 IST

PKL 2021-22 Live Score Day 49 Updates

Haryana Steelers’ defence has been too good for Tamil Thalaivas so far in the game. Thalaivas have failed to give much fight to Haryana in the first 10 minutes of the game. Haryana Steelers 11-3 Tamil Thalaivas

Feb 08, 2022 19:36 IST

PKL 2021-22 Live Score Day 49 Updates

As expected Haryana Steelers started the game on a dominating note as they gained a four-point lead early. A solid defensive show so far from Haryana as Thalaivas failed to breach it in the initial minutes. Haryana Steelers 5-1 Tamil Thalaivas

Feb 08, 2022 19:30 IST

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 Live Score Day 49 Updates

Tamil Thalaivas win the toss and select the choice of court.

Feb 08, 2022 19:19 IST

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 Live Score Day 49 Updates

Haryana Steelers will enter the match as favourites and will look to move in the top 3 on the points table after the match. While Thalaivas will focus to return to the top 6.

Feb 08, 2022 19:06 IST

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Predicted Playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas

Manjeet, Sagar Rathee, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, Bhavani Rajput, Ajinkya Pawar, Sahil Gulia.

Haryana Steelers

Vikash Khandola, Mohit, Jaideep, Ashish, Meetu, Ravi Kumar, Akshay.

Feb 08, 2022 18:54 IST

First match of the night!

Feb 08, 2022 18:47 IST

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 Live Score Day 49 Updates

Hello and welcome to our live blog of Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers and U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League matches.

Feb 08, 2022 10:00 IST

Haryana’s collective efforts helped them win their last two matches and position themselves as a frontrunner for a Playoff spot. Tamil Thalaivas have endured a mixed season with many ups and downs. But on their day, the team from Tamil Nadu are an unstoppable force marshalled by seasoned defender Surjeet Singh.

After a thrilling 35-28 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers, Haryana Steelers will face off against Tamil Thalaivas in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on Tuesday.

The previous encounter went right down to the wire but the raiding department and the defence department of Haryana Steelers performed well in the final few minutes to ensure the team manages to get another win.

“It was a good game. All the raiders and the defenders worked together in tandem,” Defender Mohit, who scored four tackle points in the match, said.

“Our coach Rakesh Kumar kept telling us that every point was important, so we had to try and catch every raider whenever we see an opening to catch them. The strategies worked out for us. The coach also told us that every player on the mat had to give their 100 percent and make up if any errors are committed,” he added.

The second match of the night will see U Mumba take on table-toppers Patna Pirates. Mumbai will need to beat Patna to stay firmly in contention for a Playoff spot. Three-time champions Patna will be eyeing another victory to consolidate their position. With three wins in four matches, Patna will go into the match against U Mumba as favourites. But Fazel Atrachali and his Mumbai men will not be easy pushovers.

When and where are the PKL 2021-22 matches scheduled to take place?

The Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru, Karnataka, will host the PKL 2021-22 fixtures on Tuesday, February 8.

When do the PKL 2021-22 matches on Monday begin?

The first match will kick off at 7.30 p.m. IST, followed by the second one at 08:30 p.m. IST.

Which TV channels will show the PKL 2021-22 matches?

The tournament in India is broadcasted by Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the PKL 2021-22 season live streaming?

Viewers can watch the action live via the Disney +Hotstar app and website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.