Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 Live Score Day 49 Updates: Haryana Steelers Outclass Tamil Thalaivas, U Mumba vs Patna Pirates in Action

Haryana’s collective efforts helped them win their last two matches and position themselves as a frontrunner for a Playoff spot. Tamil Thalaivas have endured a mixed season with many ups and downs. But on their day, the team from Tamil Nadu are an unstoppable force marshalled by seasoned defender Surjeet Singh.

After a thrilling 35-28 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers, Haryana Steelers will face off against Tamil Thalaivas in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on Tuesday.

The previous encounter went right down to the wire but the raiding department and the defence department of Haryana Steelers performed well in the final few minutes to ensure the team manages to get another win.

“It was a good game. All the raiders and the defenders worked together in tandem,” Defender Mohit, who scored four tackle points in the match, said.

“Our coach Rakesh Kumar kept telling us that every point was important, so we had to try and catch every raider whenever we see an opening to catch them. The strategies worked out for us. The coach also told us that every player on the mat had to give their 100 percent and make up if any errors are committed,” he added.

The second match of the night will see U Mumba take on table-toppers Patna Pirates. Mumbai will need to beat Patna to stay firmly in contention for a Playoff spot. Three-time champions Patna will be eyeing another victory to consolidate their position. With three wins in four matches, Patna will go into the match against U Mumba as favourites. But Fazel Atrachali and his Mumbai men will not be easy pushovers.

