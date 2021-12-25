Pro Kabaddi League 2021 December 25 Matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

There has been some riveting action in Pro Kabaddi League 2021 so far and all the 12 teams have been in action. The focus now turns three mouth-watering clashes on offer for fans on Saturday, December 25. All matches will be held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center behind closed doors. Fans here they can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch Thursday’s games live streaming online and TV details.

Here's the match line-up details:

On Christmas Day, an emotional reunion is on the cards when Pardeep Narwal and U.P. Yoddha battle Patna Pirates. The mercurial raider led the Pirates to three straight vivo PKL titles and won individual accolades galore during his time with the team. It will undoubtedly be an emotional affair for Pardeep and the Pirates when they meet tomorrow, but it will be business as usual on the mat for both. Monu Goyat, who scored 16 points on his second debut for the Patna Pirates against the Haryana Steelers, will also face his former side. He will be eager to lead his new team to victory against the team that employed him last season.

Patna Pirates vs U.P. Yoddha predicted playing 7:

>Patna Pirates: Monu Goyat, Prashanth Kumar, Sachin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Sunil

>U.P. Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Sumit

The Puneri Paltan had a rough start to their vivo PKL campaign, losing 41-30 to Dabang Delhi K.C. Nitin Tomar’s impactful performance and Aslam Inamdar’s cameo from the bench were a couple of positives for the Paltan. But the defence and Rahul Chaudhari will need to step up for their team to succeed. Telugu Titans mounted an incredible comeback late in the game against the Tamil Thalaivas. They almost threw it all away before redeeming themselves in the final raid of the match to secure a tie. Siddharth Desai finished the game with 11 raid points while Rajnish deputized well, chipping in with five raid points. Sandeep Kandola finished with a High 5 while Ruturaj Koravi contributed three tackle points. If the Titans can tighten the ship on defence, they could go a long way this season.

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans predicted playing 7:

>Puneri Paltan: Nitin Tomar, Rahul Chaudhari, Pankaj Mohite, Sombir, Jadhav Shahaji, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sanket Sawant/Baldev

>Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai, Rajnish, Surinder Singh, C Arun, Ruturaj Koravi, Sandeep Kandola, Ankit Beniwal/Rohit Kumar

The Jaipur Pink Panthers suffered a 34-27 defeat against the Gujarat Giants in their season-opener. However, there were plenty of positives to build upon. Arjun Deshwal’s outstanding Super 10 and Sandeep Dhull’s strong work from Left Corner were the highlights of the game for Jaipur. If skipper Deepak Hooda can get going, the Panthers will be tough to contain.

The Steelers finished on the wrong end of a thriller in their first game against the Patna Pirates, losing 42-39. Coach Rakesh Kumar will take pride in his team’s resilience and all-rounder Rohit Gulia’s performance, who finished with ten raid points. The legendary Surender Nada scored a High 5 in his first vivo PKL game in almost three years, showcasing that he’s still a game-changer on defence. The Steelers will see their opening game as nothing more than a blip and focus on securing their first win on Saturday.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers predicted playing 7:

>Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Amit, Vishal, Nitin Rawal, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Dhull

>Haryana Steelers: Vikash Khandola, Rohit Gulia, Shrikant Tewthia, Jaideep Kuldeep, Meetu Mahender, Surender Nada, Mohit/Ravi Kumar.

When and where will the PKL 2021-22 matches be played?

PKL 8 Second day fixtures will be held on Saturday, December 25. All three matches will be held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PKL 2021-22 matches?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the premier tournament in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the PKL 2021-22 season?

Fans can catch live action on Disney +Hotstar app and website.

