Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 5 Live Score: Bengaluru Bulls Ahead at Half Time Against Bengal Warriors

Here’s the match line-up details:

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

The Giants succumbed to a narrow 31-28 loss in the previous game against the Bengal Warriors. The defeat will undoubtedly sting, but coach Maninder Singh will take pride in his young side outscoring the Bengal Warriors on offence. If the Giants’ defence can emulate what they managed in the team’s season-opener against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, they will be tough to beat.

Despite an uncharacteristic start against U Mumba in their previous outing, Dabang Delhi K.C. managed to emerge victorious, primarily due to another sensational performance from Naveen Kumar. The reigning MVP is currently the leading point scorer in Season 8 and will likely remain at or around the top for the rest of the campaign. If Ajay Thakur can find his groove, Delhi will again be the team to beat in PKL.

Predicted playing 7:

Gujarat Giants: Rakesh Narwal, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Pradeep Kumar, Rathan K/Mahender Rajput, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti

Dabang Delhi K.C.: Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chillar, Joginder Narwal, Ajay Thakur, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors

In their previous outing, the Bengaluru Bulls got their season up and running with a 38-30 win over the Tamil Thalaivas. Pawan Sehrawat finished the game with nine raid points and was supported well by Chandran Ranjit, who scored seven raid points. But the defence’s performance stood out in the Bulls’ win. After scoring just three tackle points in their loss against U Mumba, the Bulls defensive unit responded with 14 against the Thalaivas. Coach Randhir Singh will want more of the same from his team on defence.

After winning an offensive shootout against the U.P. Yoddha in their season-opener, the Bengal Warriors ground out a gritty 31-28 win over the Gujarat Giants in their second game this season. Skipper Maninder scored eight raid points, while superstar all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh and substitutes Akash Pikalmunde combined for seven. The Warriors look equipped to handle everything that teams could throw in their direction. They have a deep roster and strong starting seven and will be the favourites to win often.

Predicted playing 7:

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Mayur Jagannath, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Darshan J, Sukesh Hegde, Abozar Mighani, Rinku Narwal, Parveen Satpal/Rohit

