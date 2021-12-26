Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 5 Live Score: Bengaluru Bulls Ahead at Half Time Against Bengal Warriors

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 5 Live Score: There has been some riveting action in Pro Kabaddi League 2021 so far and all the 12 teams have been in action. The focus now turns three mouth-watering clashes on offer for fans on Sunday, December 26. All matches will be held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center behind closed doors. Read More
Maninder is working very hard to pull his team back in the game. He grabbed two crucial points with a successful raid but he is looking in pain. Bengaluru 28-24 Bengal
It’s all about two players at the moment who are carrying their teams on the shoulders - Pawan Sehrawat and Maninder Singh. Bengaluru 24-21 Bengal
A super 10 for Pawan Sehrawat as Bengaluru Bulls are dominating the game at the moment. However, it’s about just one move which can change this game. Bengaluru 22-20 Bengal
Bengal Warriors bounced back well in the second half to put pressure on the Bengaluru Bulls with their tight defence. Bengaluru Bulls 19-19 Bengal Warriors
Pawan Seharawat and Maninder Singh were the standout performers in the first half. Bengal dominated the first half for most of the time but Bengaluru bounced back at the right moment to take the lead. Bengaluru 18-17 Bengal
And suddenly the game has shifted in Bengaluru’s favour. This is the beauty of Kabaddi as Bengaluru finally takes a lead in the game. Bengal need to bounce back after back to back empty raids. Bengaluru 16-15 Bengal
Captain Pawan Sehrawat with a successful raid reduce the gap between Bengaluru and Bengal. Bengaluru 9-15 Bengal
Chandran Ranjit is pulling Bengaluru back in the game with some crucial points but the lead is too big at the moment. Bengaluru 6-15 Bengal
It’s an out and out Maninder show as he is ruling the mat here. Bengal are nine points ahead in the game. Bengaluru 4-13 Bengal
Maninder Singh is ruling the game for Bengal Warriors as he has already won 7 points for them, Bengaluru are on backfoot at the moment. Bengaluru 3-11 Bengal
Maninder Singh earned another point for Bengal as he is looking rock solid on the mat against Bengaluru. Bengaluru 3-4 Bengal
Bengal Warriors have started the game on a high with an early lead over Bengaluru. Bengaluru 1-3 Bengal
We are just a few minutes away from the highly anticipated clash between Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors.
Naveen Kumar with the final raid grabs a crucial point for his team with supreme athleticism as the intense match ends in a tie. Gujarat 24-24 Delhi
Rakesh Narwal was taken down by the Gujarat Giants defenders and now we are in the end game here with both teams on equal points. Gujarat 23-23 Delhi
Gujarat defenders are putting up a show here to keep their hopes alive in the game as they forced an unsuccessful raid from Vijay. Gujarat 22-22 Delhi
Excellent defending from Dabang Delhi as Vijay tackled Sandeep Narwal by blocking him from a side angle to block his half vision. Gujarat 21-22 Delhi
Gujarat Giants earn a crucial point after an unsuccessful review by Dabang Delhi. Gujarat are finally ahead in the game now they have to maintain it to upset Delhi. Gujarat 21-20 Delhi
Rakesh Narwal with a successful raid put Gujarat Giants back in the game. Gujarat 19-20 Delhi
Here’s the match line-up details:
Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
The Giants succumbed to a narrow 31-28 loss in the previous game against the Bengal Warriors. The defeat will undoubtedly sting, but coach Maninder Singh will take pride in his young side outscoring the Bengal Warriors on offence. If the Giants’ defence can emulate what they managed in the team’s season-opener against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, they will be tough to beat.
Despite an uncharacteristic start against U Mumba in their previous outing, Dabang Delhi K.C. managed to emerge victorious, primarily due to another sensational performance from Naveen Kumar. The reigning MVP is currently the leading point scorer in Season 8 and will likely remain at or around the top for the rest of the campaign. If Ajay Thakur can find his groove, Delhi will again be the team to beat in PKL.
Predicted playing 7:
Gujarat Giants: Rakesh Narwal, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Pradeep Kumar, Rathan K/Mahender Rajput, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti
Dabang Delhi K.C.: Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chillar, Joginder Narwal, Ajay Thakur, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay
Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors
In their previous outing, the Bengaluru Bulls got their season up and running with a 38-30 win over the Tamil Thalaivas. Pawan Sehrawat finished the game with nine raid points and was supported well by Chandran Ranjit, who scored seven raid points. But the defence’s performance stood out in the Bulls’ win. After scoring just three tackle points in their loss against U Mumba, the Bulls defensive unit responded with 14 against the Thalaivas. Coach Randhir Singh will want more of the same from his team on defence.
After winning an offensive shootout against the U.P. Yoddha in their season-opener, the Bengal Warriors ground out a gritty 31-28 win over the Gujarat Giants in their second game this season. Skipper Maninder scored eight raid points, while superstar all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh and substitutes Akash Pikalmunde combined for seven. The Warriors look equipped to handle everything that teams could throw in their direction. They have a deep roster and strong starting seven and will be the favourites to win often.
Predicted playing 7:
Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Mayur Jagannath, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Aman
Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Darshan J, Sukesh Hegde, Abozar Mighani, Rinku Narwal, Parveen Satpal/Rohit
When and where will the PKL 2021-22 matches be played?
PKL 8 Second day fixtures will be held on Sunday, December 26. All three matches will be held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
Which TV channels will broadcast the PKL 2021-22 matches?
Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the premier tournament in India.
How do I watch live streaming of the PKL 2021-22 season?
Fans can catch live action on Disney +Hotstar app and website.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.