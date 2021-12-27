Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 6 Live Score And Updates: Tamil Thalaivas Ahead at Half Time Against U Mumba

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 6 Live Score And Updates: The 8th edition of Pro Kabaddi League has witnessed several intense battles amongst the 12 teams. The focus now turns two mouth-watering clashes on offer for fans on Monday, 27. All matches will be held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center behind closed doors. Read More
We are in the final minute and U Mumba are leading the game at the moment. Tamil Thalaivas need something special here to outclass their opposition. Tamil Thalaivas 28-30 U Mumba
Tamil Thalaivas have lost the plot here and U Mumba are working as a unit now. U Mumba are not giving anything to their opposition with Ajith leading the charge. Tamil Thalaivas 28-29 U Mumba
Ajith Kumar is just toying with the Thalaivas’ defence. He already has won 14 points for his team and U Mumba are relying heavily on him and they have the lead for the first time in this game. Tamil Thalaivas 26-27 U Mumba
Tamil Thalavias have a lot to discuss in the Time Out as U Mumba are turning the tables now. A big raid can completely change the game from here and both teams are in desperate need of that. Tamil Thalaivas 23-20 U Mumba
U Mumba are relying heavily on Ajith Kumar and he is producing the magic for them. Tamil Thalaivas are losing the hold over the game as U Mumba are showing some grit in the defensive department. Tamil Thalaivas 21-19 U Mumba
Tamil Thalaivas started the second half on a strong note with some tight defence. They need to hold on to that lead as U Mumba are going to find a way to turn things around again. Tamil Thalaivas 19-14 U Mumba
Ajith Kumar’s raid in the final minute change the course of the game with a massive raid and U Mumba will be happy with the scoreline at half-time. Thalaivas 17-14 U Mumba
Ajith Kumar in the final minutes of the first half with an outstanding raid pull U Mumba back in the game with an all-out raid. Tamil Thalaivas 16-14 U Mumba
Tamil Thalivas need to maintain this lead now, they shouldn’t throw this away like their previous games. U Mumba are trying to crawl back as they are in search of a magical raid. Tamil Thalaivas 15-5 U Mumba
Tamil Thailvas continue their domination here as U Mumba are on the back foot at the moment. Tamil raiders and defenders are forcing the opposition to make errors. Tamil Thalaivas 12-2 U Mumba
Tamil Thaliavas continue to dominate the match here as their defence is not giving the opposition any chance to grab easy points. U Mumba need to break the shackles now otherwise it will be too late. Tamil Thalaivas 7-2 U Mumba
Tamil Thaliavas started the match on a high with Manjeet Singh putting them on top in the initial minutes. Tamil Thalaivas 4-1 U Mumba
Tamil Thalaivas win the toss and U Mumba will make the first raid.
We are just a few minutes away from the first clash of the night between Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba.
Tamil Thalaivas: Manjeet Dahiya, Bhavani Rajput, Mohit Jakhar, Surjit, Sahil Gulia, Sagar Rathee, K Prapanjan
U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Shivam, Harendra Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Fazel Atrachali, Rinku
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Pro Kabaddi League Day 6 matches - Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba and UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers.
Here are the match line-up details:
Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba
In the first clash of the night, Tamil Thalaivas will face U Mumba. After starting their campaign on a high, U Mumba suffered defeat in their previous game against Dabang Delhi K.C. Mumbai raiders Abhishek Singh and Ajith Kumar had very little luck too and the scores were tied 5-5 after the first 10 minutes. Delhi changed gears towards the half-time, Naveen was once again instrumental and had reduced U Mumba to a man on the mat. But Mumbai’s Anil Shivam clinched a raid point and then a Super Tackle, to keep Mumbai in the game. The first half saw no all-outs and ended 12-10 in Mumbai’s favour.
Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas also suffered defeat in their last match to Bengaluru Bulls. Pawan Sehrawat picked up nine points and was ably assisted by his raiding partners Chandran Ranjit (7 points) and Bharat (5 points) as the Bulls recovered from their Day 1 loss to win the Southern Derby against Tamil Thalaivas on Christmas eve.
Predicted playing 7:
Tamil Thalaivas: Manjeet Dahiya, Bhavani Rajput, Mohit Jakhar, Surjit, Sahil Gulia, Sagar Rathee, K Prapanjan
U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Shivam, Harendra Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Fazel Atrachali, Rinku
UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
Fresh out of a thrilling win, UP Yoddha, the GMR Group owned franchise of the Pro Kabaddi League, is set to face Jaipur Pink Panthers in their third game of PKL-8, on December 27, 2021. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the match will be played behind closed doors at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield & Convention Centre and will be broadcasted LIVE on StarSports Network & Hotstar, 8:30 PM (IST) onwards.
The last time the two sides met, UP Yoddha won 38-32 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune. The two sides have met a total of 5 times till now, out of which UP Yoddha won thrice and lost twice.
Predicted playing 7:
UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal (Raider) Shrikant Jadhav (Raider) Surender Gill (Raider) Gurdeep (Left Cover) Ashu Singh (Right Cover) Sumit Sangwan (Left Corner) Nitesh Kumar (Right Corner)
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal (Raider) Deepak Hooda (All-rounder) Nitin Rawal (All-rounder) Vishal Lather (Left Cover) Amit Kharb (Right Cover), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (Left Corner) Shaul Kumar (Right Corner)
When and where will the PKL 2021-22 matches be played?
PKL 8 6th day fixtures will be held on Monday, December 27. All three matches will be held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
Which TV channels will broadcast the PKL 2021-22 matches?
Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the premier tournament in India.
How do I watch live streaming of the PKL 2021-22 season?
Fans can catch live action on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.