Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 13 Live Score: Telugu Titans Take Early Lead vs Patna Pirates

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 13 Live Score: Fantastic tackle point by Mohammad Nabibaksh. An ankle hold on Arjun Deshwal with a solo effort. Only MAninder Singh was there for company for Nabibaksh. Deshwal had to get just one point to tie the game, but Nabibaksh comes up with the goods at the dying moments of the game. What a game for Nabibaksh. Bengal finally win after three straight losses. Super10 for Nabibaksh. Read More
Prashanth Kumar Rai with the first super raid of the second game. What a dubki and he returns with three points and Patna lead for the first time. Monu Goyat extends the lead with another touchpoint on Ruturaj Koravi. Two-point lead for Patna now. But Rakesh Gowda takes out Monu Goyat once more with a successful raid. Goyat off the mat again!
Telugu Titans Rakesh Gowda with a heel kick has Patna Pirates’ star raider Monu Goyat off the mat. That’s crucial point early on. But, Sachin gets a touch point for Patna and Goyat is back on for the raid. Titans leading Pirates in the early going
The second game of the night is underway. Telugu Titans with the first raid. Skipper Rohit Kumar starts off with a bonus point. Bonus for Patna as well via Monu Goyat
Fantastic tackle point by Mohammad Nabibaksh. An ankle hold on Arjun Deshwal with a solo effort. Only MAninder Singh was there for company for Nabibaksh. Deshwal had to get just one point to tie the game, but Nabibaksh comes up with the goods at the dying moments of the game. What a game for Nabibaksh. Bengal finally win after three straight losses. Super10 for Nabibaksh. 13 points for Maninder Singh. For Jaipur Arjun Deshwal racked up 16 points, 5 for Deepak Hooda.
Mohammad Nabibaksh with a 2-point raid in the last minute of the game and that helps Bengal to take three-point lead. Amit Nirwal gifts away a point, but an error by Bengal defence and Arjun Deshwal gets another point. Bengal’s lead down to one-point now
Big moment in the game as Maninder Singh is pinned down by four men, Sahul Kumar with initial tackle and Arjun Deshwal comes back on the mat and takes a touchpoint on Amit Nirwal. Mohammad Nabibaksh returns the favour with a solid two-point raid. This game is going down to the wire. Bengal lead by just 3 points.
Interesting raid this. Arjun Deshwal gets agonising close to the centerline with all the Bengal defense on him, but Bengal did pin Arjun, but he is deemed safe owing to a dangerous tackle move by Sachin Vittala on Arjun. Vittala held Arjun by the neck. Vittala goes out. Deshwal is safe, but he cut himself open, so he is also subbed.
Mohammad Nabibaksh with a crucial touchpoint on Do-or-Die raid and that brings Maninder Singh on the mat. Jaipur leading by 4 points.
Wonderful ankle hold by Naveen and Maninder Singh is pinned, Super tackle for Jaipur. Deepak Navas Hooda and Arjun Deshwal are also off the bench. But wait! review by Bengal, asking for a point because Nitin Rawal was out of bounds before he joined the struggle for the tackle. But, the review is unsuccessful. Two points for Jaipur. Abozar Mighani is off the bench also, yellow minute for continuous argument with the umpire. Big opportunity for Jaipur to make a come back and Naveen gets a point.
A frantic start to the second half. Maninder Singh with yet another Super10. Long review by Deepak Hooda on a bonus, does not get it. Arjun Deshwal is also closing in on his Super10. Bengal Warriors maintain their lead, but Jaipur not giving up that easily.
What a moment for Maninder Singh - That’s 800 PKL Raid Points for the big guy. Sahul Kumar with a needless and a reckless tackle on Do-or-Die raid for Maninder Singh. You cannot pin Maninder one-on-one and Sahul learns it the hard way. And that’s half-time as well. Bengal lead Jaipur 18-14. Maninder with 9 raid points so far for Bengal; Arjun Deshwal with 8 for Jaipur Pink Panthers.
A couple of empty raids and a do-or-die raid for Bengal Warriors and Mohammad Nabibaksh returns with a point. A defensive error by Deepak Singh and Bengal extend the lead to 4-points. Empty raid for Jaipur as well.
Arjun Deshwal keeping Jaipur alive. Super raid and Mohammad Nabibaksh is in the bench for Bengal. Amit Nirwal with a lazy tackle and gifts a point to Deshwal. But, Bengal defence comes good once again, led by Abozar Mighani. Super tackle on Deepak Navas Hooda.
Another big raid for Bengal and this is Maninder Singh again. He pushes aside a Bengal defender and forces his way through the center line. what power and what a raid! That’s super raid as well. 3 points. Jaipur reeling big time
Mohammed Nabibaksh overcomes super tackle and takes two points home. Deepak Navas Hooda lone man standing got Jaipur and he is pinned. That’s an all-out on Pink Panthers. Bengal with 5-point lead over Jaipur with 10 minutes of play
Bengal Warriors are off to a good start. Maninder Singh is off the block quickly and the Bengal defence have pinned Jaipur’s star raider Arjun Deshwal. Bengal lead 5-3.
Jaipur Pink Panthers have won the toss and select the choice of court. Bengal Warriors will start the proceedings with the first raid of the night
Crucial game for defending champions Bengal Warriors, who have registered three straight losses after starting PKL 8 brightly and are 10th in the points table. Jaipur Pink Panthers too have had a bad start to their PKL 8 campaign and are ninth in the points table with 2 wins, two losses.
What a moment for Maninder Singh – That’s 800 PKL Raid Points for the big guy. Sahul Kumar with a needless and reckless tackle on Do-or-Die raid for Maninder Singh. You cannot pin Maninder one-on-one and Sahul learns it the hard way. And that’s half-time as well. Bengal lead Jaipur 18-14. Maninder with 9 raid points so far for Bengal; Arjun Deshwal with 8 for Jaipur Pink Panthers.
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 action continues in Bengaluru with mouth-watering ‘double-panga’ clashes on Monday, January 3. The first game will see the defending champions, Bengal Warriors locking horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers. Later, an in-form Patna Pirates will face the resurgent Telugu Titans. Both fixtures will be held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center behind closed doors. Ahead of Monday’s matches fans can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch Thursday’s games live streaming online and TV details.
Match 1 – Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
Defending champions Bengal Warriors are now seeing their season follow a downward curve. After starting with two wins, they have fallen to three consecutive defeats from five matches so far. The Maninder Singh-led side’s attacking prowess has done, but their defence has lagged in the consecutive losses which has pushed them down to 10th place in the points table. On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers have had a mixed season so far with two wins and are placed a spot above at ninth in the standings but are level on points (11) with the title holders. The opening match of Monday between Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers begins at 07:30 PM IST.
Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers predicted playing 7:
Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Abozar Mighani, Amit, Rishank Devadiga, Darshan J
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Amit Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Vishal, Shaul Kumar, Sandeep Dhull
Match 2 – Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates
The Titans came very close to beating the Bengaluru Bulls in their previous outing, but eventually had to settle for another draw (34-34). They are still winless in PKL season eight and will want to snap out of that streak, but in Patna Pirates they will face their sternest test yet. They are reeling on the 11th position currently with eight points from four games so far. On the contrary, the Patna Pirates will be coming into this game full of confidence, having beaten title holders Bengal Warriors 44-30 in their last game. They will look to continue their winning momentum and register two wins on the trot in season eight. The two sides will meet in the second match of the day on Monday, which begins at 08:30 PM IST.
Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates predicted playing 7:
Telugu Titans: Rohit Kumar, Surinder Singh, Manish, Rakesh, Ankit Beniwal, Ruturaj Koravi, Adarsh T
Patna Pirates: Monu Goyat, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashant Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh
When and where will the PKL 2021-22 matches be played?
PKL 2021-22, January 3 fixtures will be held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
When do Monday’s matches in PKL 2021-22 start?
The first match will start at 7.30 pm IST, while the second one will start at 08:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the PKL 2021-22 matches?
Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the premier tournament in India.
How do I watch live streaming of the PKL 2021-22 season?
Fans can catch live action on Disney +Hotstar app and website.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.