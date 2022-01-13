Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 23 Live Score: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Underway

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 23 Live Score: Bengal Warriors with a clinical win here. They ran down the clock in the final one minute. Ran Singh the star of the night, superb tackles all game and a much-needed win for the defending champions. They move to ninth. Despite the loss, Tamil Thalaivas in 4th. Bengal snap with 6-match unbeaten streak. 12 points for Maninder Singh, 5 for Amit Nirwal, 4 for Ran Singh. Read More
Bengal Warriors with a clinical win here. They ran down the clock in the final one minute. Ran Singh the star of the night, superb tackles all game and a much-needed win for the defending champions. They move to ninth. Despite the loss, Tamil Thalaivas in 4th. Bengal snap with 6-match unbeaten streak. 12 points for Maninder Singh, 5 for Amit Nirwal, 4 for Ran Singh. For Thalaivas, Manjeet with 8 points, 5 each for Surjeet and Bhavani Rajput.
Amit Nirwal with a fantastic block on Bhavani Rajput. High five for Nirwal. At the other end, Manjeet gets a point off Abozar Meghani. Bengal still with a 9-point lead with under 3 minutes to play. Thalaivas running out of time here. Ran Singh for Bengal with another fantastic body tackle, and down goes Athul MS again. 10-point lead for Bengal now
Maninder Singh puts the pressure and Thalaivas defence crumble, defender out of bounds and a hand touch by the Bengal raider and that’s an all-out on Thalaivas. Bengal with a 11-point lead with under 7 minutes left to play.
Do-or-Die raid for Bengal and Maninder lures Surjeet in and takes touchpoint off the league’s most successful defender so far. Five-point lead restored for Bengal. Thalaivas lose a review as well, trying to get a bonus. Akhil Pikalmunde with another raid in and empty raid again. He has just 2 points from 9 raids so far. Athul MS in for a Do-or-Die raid and he picks up a bonus.
Athul MS comes in for Ajinkya Pawar on Do-or-Die raid and he goes deep and is taken down by Bengal defence. And interesting Amit Nirwal was out of bound during that tackle on Athul. One point for Thalaivas also. Thalaivas pick up one tackle point also. Akhil Pikalmunde out. Bengal’s lead down to 4 points now.
Akhil Pikalmunde starts the proceedings and he picks out Mohit with a wonderful stretch. Ajinkya Pawar on for Thalaivas- empty raid for him. Bengal with 5-point lead.
Bengal maintaining their lead over Thalaivas with Maninder in top form - 6 raid points already for him. Errors creeping up in Thalaivas defence. Sahil and Sagar the guilty party
What a game by the defenders by both the teams. Surjeet with a super tackle takes down Mohammad Nabibaksh and that’s a second super tackle. And at the other end of the mat, Abozar Meghani and his defence bring down the tall Bhavani Rajput. Surjeet is off the mat and Thalaivas have surrendered. First all-out inflicted on Thalaivas. And Bengal suddenly with a five-point lead
Maninder Singh on Do-or-Die raid and he delivers. A touchpoint and then he evades a dash as well. 2 points for Bengal. Thalaivas with the sub and in comes Do-or-Die raid specialist Ajinkya Pawar; but he has been tackled. Bengal with the momentum. But, Maninder Singh is taken down and how. Surjeet and Sagar with a fantastic block keeps Thalaivas alive
Mohammad Nabibaksh taken out. Superb defending by Thalaivas. But, a super tackle by Bengal defence. Amit Nirwal with the ankle hold on K Prapanjan. Akhil Pikalmunde with a bonus for Bengal. Bengal’s Abozar Meghani with a fantastic double ankle hold from the right corner and they take the lead at 5-4
With Maninder Singh out, new raider in for Bengal - Akash Pikalmunde. he returns empty-handed. Mohammad Nabibaksh though opens the account for Bengal with a bonus point, but Bhavani Rajput with successful raid takes our Ran Singh, Thalaivas lead 3-1
Tamil Thalaivas start the proceedings with Manjeet with the first raid of the night and he gets a touchpoint on Darshan S. And the Thalaivas defence also off the mark as Surjeet Singh tackles Bengal’s star raider Maninder Singh
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 23 Live Score: Two blockbuster matches headline Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season eight doubleheader on Thursday, January 13. Defending champions Bengal Warriors will look to get their title defence back on track when they face an upbeat Tamil Thalaivas in the first match on Thursday whereas, U Mumba gear up to lock horns with Puneri Paltan in the first Maharashtrian derby of PKL 2021-22, in the second panga of Thursday. Both games will be held at the Sheraton Grand, Hotel & Convention Center, in Whitefield, Bengaluru, Karnataka.
Ahead of Wednesday’s PKL 2021-22 clashes, here is all you need to know about it:
Match 1 – Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas
Title holders Bengal Warriors will look to get their campaign back on track when they meet an upbeat Tamil Thalaivas in the first panga of Thursday night. After a brilliant start to their campaign with back-to-back wins, the Warriors are in a slump, winning just once in the last six games so far. They are in the tenth position on the PKL 2021-22 points table at the moment, having earned only 17 points from eight games. The Bengal outfit will be keen to end their disappointing streak however, it became a lot tougher as fourth-placed Thalaivas, who are unbeaten in the last six games. The Surjeet Singh-led team have tied four times, won thrice and lost once in their eight matches thus far. They will look to add more to their win column and move up the points table when they meet the struggling reigning champions.
Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7s
Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Mohammed Nabibaksh, Darshan J, Amit Nirwal, Abozar Mighani, Sukesh Hegde, Sachin Vittala
Tamil Thalaivas: Surjeet Singh, Manjeet, Sagar, K Prapanjan, Mohit, Sahil Singh, Bhavani Rajput
Match 2 – Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls
Thursday’s second double panga will be a treat for fans, as it feature the ongoing season’s first Maharashtrian derby with U Mumba squaring off against Puneri Paltan in Bengaluru. The Paltan are currently sitting in the 11th position, with just three wins and 16 points. Despite enduring a miserable run this season, they registered a comfortable win over the defending champions Bengal Warriors in their last outing. On the other hand, Maharashtra’s capital franchise had their five-match unbeaten streak ended by Patna Pirates by a 20-point margin (43-23) in their previous game. They are currently fifth in the points table with 25 points from eight matches and will be eager to make a winning return against the Paltan.
U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7s
U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, Fazel Atrachali, Harendra Kumar, Mohsen Maghsodlou, Ashish Sangwan, Prathap S, Rinku HC
Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Nitin Tomar, Mohit Goyat, Baldev Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj
