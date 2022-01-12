Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 22 Live Score: UP Yoddha Lead Haryana Steelers 14-13 at Half-time

for Steelers skipper Vikas Kandola with 5.

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season eight action continues in Bengaluru, with another round of double panga fixtures scheduled for Wednesday, January 12. A confident U.P. Yoddha team will look to extend their winning momentum when they take on Haryana Steelers in PKL 2021-22 Wednesday’s first doubleheader. Whereas, a top of the table clash between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi KC will be the second panga of the night. Both games are scheduled to be held at the Sheraton Grand, Hotel & Convention Center, in Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Ahead of Wednesday’s PKL 2021-22 clashes, here is all you need to know about it:

Match 1 – Haryana Steelers vs U.P. Yoddha

Haryana Steelers will face-off against U.P. Yoddha in Match 49 of PKL 2021-22 tonight in Bengaluru. The two teams head into this contest on the back of contrasting results in their respective last matches. The UP team rode on a brilliant 42-27 win over Bengaluru Bulls, whereas Haryana endured a disappointing loss (26-45) against Tamil Thalaivas. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in this Northern derby between Haryana Steelers and U.P. Yoddha.

Haryana Steelers vs U.P. Yoddha Probable Playing 7s

Haryana Steelers: Vikas Kandola, Ankit, Jaideep, Meetu, Rohit Gulia, Mohit, Surender Nada

U.P. Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Match 2 – Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls

Following the first match of Wednesday, fans will witness an epic battle as Dabang Delhi KC lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls in the second and final panga of the day. The upcoming match will also be a contest between top raiders Naveen Kumar and Pawan Sehrawat, who will be in action tonight in Bengaluru. However, both sides suffered shocking losses in their last respective matches, as the the Jaipur Pink Panthers ended Delhi’s unbeaten run in the league with a close 30-28 win. While the U.P. Yoddha trounced the Bengaluru outfit 42-21 on Sunday. Despite the loss, Delhi sit pretty in the second spot with 32 points, while Bengaluru remain in third place with 28 points. With two of the top three franchises squaring off tonight, this is going to be a cracker of a contest.

Dabang Delhi K.C vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik, Vijay, Naveen Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Jeeva Kumar, Joginder Narwal, Sandeep Narwal

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Mayur Kadam, Mohit Sehrawat, More G, Chandran Ranjit, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

When and where are the PKL 2021-22 matches scheduled to take place?

Both PKL games on Wednesday will be held at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

When will Wednesday’s PKL 2021-22 matches begin?

The first PKL match on Wednesday will kick off at 7.30 pm (IST) while the second contest is scheduled to kick off at 08:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the PKL 2021-22 matches?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for PKL 2021-22 in India.

How can I live-stream PKL 2021-22?

The live-streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League is available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

