Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022, Day 24 Live Score: All-out inflicted on Patna Pirates; JPP lead at Half-time

In the second match, Gujarat Giants will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls in what is expected to be a high-voltage encounter.

Here is the match information for Friday so you can figure out When, Where, and How to Watch Friday’s Games Live Streaming Online and TV details.

Match 1 – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates

The Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with Patna Pirates in Match 53 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 season. The Jaipur Pink Panthers will come into this match placed seventh in the Pro Kabaddi standings as they are with 23 points. They have four wins and losses each from eight games so far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

The opening match of Friday between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates begins at 07:30 PM IST.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7:

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Sandeep Dhull, Sahul Kumar, Amit, Naveen, Vishal

Patna Pirates: Monu Goyat, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin, Monu, Neeraj Kumar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sunil

Match 2 – Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls

The Gujarat Giants will take on Bengaluru Bulls in Match 54 of the Pro Kabaddi League on Friday. This match will take place at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru.

The Giants come into this match placed 11th in the Pro Kabaddi points table with 20 points to their name from eight games. They have two wins and as many draws in the season so far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. They have lost all their four matches as they look to start the climb in the points table.

The teams will lock horns at 08:30 PM IST in the second match of Friday.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7:

Gujarat Giants: Rakesh Narwal, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Mahendra Rajput, Rakesh, Ankit, Sumit

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Chandran Ranjit, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

When and where are the PKL 2021-22 matches scheduled to take place?

The Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru, Karnataka, will host the PKL 2021-22 fixtures on Wednesday, January 14.

When do the PKL 2021-22 matches on Friday begin?

The first match will kick off at 7.30 p.m. IST, followed by the second one at 08:30 p.m. IST.

Which TV channels will show the PKL 2021-22 matches?

Star Sports Network will telecast the match

How do I watch the PKL 2021-22 season live streaming?

Disney+ Hotstar will stream the fixtures live.

