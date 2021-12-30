In Thursday’s clash, Jaipur Pink Panthers will clash against U Mumba in the first clash, while Haryana Steelers will battle it out against Bengaluru Bulls in the second.

Fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch Wednesday’s games live streaming online and TV details.

Here’s the match line-up details

In-form Jaipur Pink Panthers will face U Mumba after registering a close win over UP Yodha in their last match. Jaipur have regained some form this season and have enjoyed some dominating performances. Deepak Hooda played a pivotal role in Jaipur’s close win over UP Yodha and his team will want to emulate that performance on Thursday also. While U Mumba played a draw against Tamil Thalaivas in their last match and they will look to upset Jaipur on Thursday to jump on the points table.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Predicted Starting 7

Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Amit, Vishal, Shaul Kumar, Sandeep Dhull.

U Mumba Predicted Starting 7

Abhishek Singh, V Ajith, Ashish Sangwan, Rahul Sethpal, Fazel Atrachali, Prince, Shivam/Rinku.

While in the second match, Bengaluru Bulls will look to continue their good form against Haryana Steelers. Bengaluru have played some dominant kabaddi so far this season and they will look to do the same on Thursday night. Bulls’ addition of Chandran Ranjit in the auctions have helped them compensate for Pawan’s slow start while South Korean Dong Geon Lee’s heroics in the previous outing might fetch him a spot in the starting 7.

Haryana Steelers Predicted Starting 7

Vikash Kandola, Ravi Kumar, Jaideep, Meetu, Rohit Gulia, Mohit, Surender Nada.

Bengaluru Bulls Predicted Starting 7

Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Jagannath, Mahender Singh, Chandran Ranjit, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Bharat/Dong Geon.

When and where will the PKL 2021-22 matches be played?

PKL 2021-22, December 29 fixtures will be held on Thursday at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

When do Wednesday’s matches in PKL 2021-22 start?

There are two matches today. The first match will start at 7.30 pm IST, while the second one will start at 08:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PKL 2021-22 matches?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the premier tournament in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the PKL 2021-22 season?

Fans can catch live action on Disney +Hotstar app and website.

