Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 7 Live Score: Puneri Paltan Take Early Lead over Patna Pirates

Both the matches will be held at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru.

Here’s the match line-up details:

Puneri Paltan, who have won and lost a game each so far, take on the Patna Pirates in the opening match of the day at 07:30 PM IST. The Pune-based franchise are placed 10th in the PKL 2021-22 standings with six points to their name. The Paltan lost their season opener against Dabang Delhi (41-30), however, they registered a narrow win in the second match against the Telugu Titans (34-33) in a last minute thriller. Meanwhile, three-time champions Patna Pirates find themselves in eighth place and have just five points to their name. They won their first game of the season against the Haryana Steelers (42-39) but lost the plot in their second encounter against U.P. Yoddha as the latter secured a last-minute victory (35-36).

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates predicted playing 7:

Puneri Paltan: Rahul Chaudhari/Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Swant, Aslam Inamdar, Sombir, Vishal Bhardwaj, Pankal Mohite or Nitin Tomar

Patna Pirates: Monu Goyat, Sajin C, Neeraj Kumar, Prashanth Kumar, Sachin, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

The Telugu Titans will take on the Haryana Steelers in Match 18 of the PKL 2021-22 on Tuesday at 08:30 PM IST. The Titans are currently placed 11th in the points table with just four points from a couple of games. The Steelers, on the other hand, are yet to register a win after two games and reeling at the bottom of the standings. The two clubs head into this fixture on the back of a loss in their previous encounters against their respective opponents. After drawing out against Tamil Thalaivas (40-40), the Titans lost their second match (34-33) against Puneri Paltan in a last-minute dash. Meanwhile, the Steelers lost both their opening games against former champions Patna Pirates (39-42) and Jaipur Pink Panthers (40-38) respectively. Both clubs walk into this fixture on the back of defeats in their respective games and will look to emerge as a winner in this calsh.

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers predicted playing 7:

Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai, Surinder Singh, C Arun, Ankit Beniwal, Rohit Kumar, Ruturaj Koravi, Sandeep Kandola

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Shrikant Tewthia, Jaideep, Meetu, Rohit Gulia, Mohit, Surender Nada

When and where will the PKL 2021-22 matches be played?

PKL 2021-22, December 28 fixtures will be held on Tuesday at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PKL 2021-22 matches?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the premier tournament in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the PKL 2021-22 season?

Fans can catch live action on Disney +Hotstar app and website.

