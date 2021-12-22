Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 Live Updates: U-Mumba Lead Bengaluru Bulls 24-17 After 1st Half

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 Live Updates: Abhishek Singh finishes off the first half the way he started it, with a successful raid, U Mumbai lead Bengaluru Bulls 24-17. Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is back. The 2021 edition of PKL gets underway from December 22 and will continue till January 22, 2022. The organisers will release the second schedule in due time. Read More
Done and dusted this game it seems. Ashish Sangwan tackles Pawan once again and after the all-out this game is out of bounds for Bulls with just over a minute to go. U Mumba lead by 44-28.
Bengaluru Bulls need something special and it is not coming from Pawan Sherawat. He gets tackled for the seventh time and he is out. Abhishek Singh with the raid for U Mumba with three Bulls players. He gets points. U Mumba extends their lead.
Bengaluru Bulls have an opening with U Mumba down to three and a chance for Super raid for Chandran Ranjith, but it is a do-or-die raid and Fazal clatters into Ranjith and holds him back. All out for Bulls. U Mumba maintain their lead and Ajith Kumar extends it with the super raid, three points and under 5 minutes to go. 11 point lead for U-Mumba now.
Do-or-Die raid for U-Mumba and Abhishek Kumar with a bonus point dies well. Bengaluru Bulls are racking up the points. But, Pawan is held again. Rahul, the debutant with the ankle hold on the star raider. What a game U Mumba are having.
Pawan Sherawat might have eight points today, but he has largely been ineffective. Out again and U-Mumba’s big lead continues. Meanwhile Abhishek Kumar for the first time is ushered out
Abhishek Singh is all over Bengaluru Bulls. Second all out for the Bulls and Abhishek is going all guns blazing. 10-point lead for U Mumbai now. Amit Sheoran comes in for Bharat.
Abhishek Singh finishes off the first half the way he started it, with a successful raid, U Mumbai lead Bengaluru Bulls 24-17
Chandran Ranjit unsuccessful raid. U Mumba are holding on to their lead with just 15 seconds left in the first half.
Abhishek Singh with a bonus + three points. A lone man standing and he has revived U Mumba and five-point lead restored for season 2 winners. Bull’s Pawan Sherawat goes back with another unsuccessful raid
A two-point raid by Pawan Sherawat and skipper Fazal and Riknu are out and Chandran Ranjit with a huge 3-point raid and Bulls are back in it.
Chandran Ranjit keeping bulls in the hunt and that’s a super raid. Two points and an all-out. But U Mumba still lead by five points. Pawan Sherawat on the other hand is not having a good game, goes out for the third time. Abhishek Kumar with yet another point, he is making it look too easy.
Chandran Ranjit with unsuccessful raid and U Mumba have the lead for the first time. But, Abhishek Singh raids successfully twice to put U Mumba ahead. It is an all-out for the Bulls. Abhishek Singh again and it is a six-point lead for U Mumba. Pawan Sherawat has been out twice so far.
Pawan Kumar unsuccessful raid and he out for the first time. good start for U-Mumba. Unsuccessful Raid by V Ajith Kumar unsuccessful raid and Pawan Sherawat is back on the mat after Abhishek Singh raids successfully. Unsuccessful raid by Pawan. And in the early goings Bulls leading Mumba 4-3
Bengaluru Bulls win the toss & select the Choice of court and Chandran Ranjit raids successfully with the first raid
The biggest Indian sports star of 2021 -Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra reciting the national anthem ahead of the PKL season opener between Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumba
U Mumba and Bengaluru Bull have played each other 14 times. U Mumba have won 10 of those matches while Bengaluru Bulls have prevailed on four occasions.
The season will commence with a blockbuster battle, as Fazel Atrachali and U Mumba will take on Pawan Sehrawat and the Bengaluru Bulls. The Iranian superstar will captain U Mumba for the third season running, while Sehrawat, the highest points scorer of Season 7, is in his maiden campaign as the full-time captain of the Bengaluru Bulls.The two teams met twice in Season 7, with the Bulls coming out on top on both occasions. Both teams were semi-finalists last season, with U Mumba falling to eventual champions, the Bengal Warriors and the Bulls losing narrowly to Dabang Delhi K.C. Neither team will celebrate for anything less than the title this season.
PKL Season 8 will begin with U Mumba facing Bengaluru Bulls in the tournament opener. The League’s ‘Southern Derby’ will then take centre-stage as Telugu Titans lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas in the second match and UP Yoddha squaring off with the defending champions Bengal Warriors in the last match of the opening day.
Here are the match line-up details for the season opener
The Bengaluru Bulls take on U Mumba in the season opener of PKL 2021-22 at 7:30 pm IST. Both sides managed to reach the final four last season but crashed out in the penultimate fixtures. The Bulls succumbed to a defeat against Dabang Delhi, while the Mumbai franchise crashed out after a loss against title holders Bengal Warriors. The two teams will look to come back stronger this season and will have their sights set on the PKL trophy.
Bengaluru Bull vs U Mumba predicted playing 7:
Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Deepak Narwal, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Amit Sheoran, Ankit
U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Ajinkya Kapre, Pankaj, Fazel Atrachali, Sunil Siddhgavali, Harender Kumar
The second match of the opening night will have the Tamil Thalaivas square off against the Telugu Titans, which commences at 8:30 pm IST. Both sides will look to put the previous season behind them, as the Titans finished 11th, winning just six of their 22 games. The Thalaivas found themselves at the bottom of the points table, winning just four games all season.
Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans predicted playing 7:
Tamil Thalaivas: K Prapanjan, Athul MS, Manjeet, Sagar B Krishna, Santhapanaselvam, Surjeet Singh, M Abhishek, Sagar
Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai, Rohit Kumar, Rajnish, Amit Chauhan, C Arun, Surinder Singh, Ruturaj Koravi
The third and final fixture of the Triple Panga will have the Bengal Warriors kicking off their title defence against the UP Yoddha at 09:30 PM IST. The Bengal franchise defeated Dabang Delhi in the summit clash of PKL 7 and they will look to give their best shot to retain the title in this edition. Meanwhile, the Yoddha’s finished third last season, they lost to Bengaluru Bulls in the eliminator and will hope to the next stage of the competition this year.
Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha predicted playing 7:
Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Rishank Devadiga, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Rinku Narwal, Parveen
UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surinder Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar
Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha at 9:30 pm IST.
When and where will the PKL 2021-22 matches be played?
PKL 8 opening day fixtures will be held on Wednesday, December 22. All three will be held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center.
Which TV channels will broadcast the PKL 2021-22 matches?
Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the premier tournament in India.
How do I watch live streaming of the PKL 2021-22 season?
Fans can catch live action on Disney +Hotstar app and website.
