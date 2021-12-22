Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 Live Updates: U-Mumba Lead Bengaluru Bulls 24-17 After 1st Half

The Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center has been designated as the venue for the entire season and all the matches will be played behind closed doors. To make things interesting the organisers have introduced a new ‘Triple Panga’ (triple headers) feature. The opening night of PKL 2021-22 starts off with the first of the seven Triple Panga fixtures in the first half of the season.

Here are the match line-up details for the season opener

The Bengaluru Bulls take on U Mumba in the season opener of PKL 2021-22 at 7:30 pm IST. Both sides managed to reach the final four last season but crashed out in the penultimate fixtures. The Bulls succumbed to a defeat against Dabang Delhi, while the Mumbai franchise crashed out after a loss against title holders Bengal Warriors. The two teams will look to come back stronger this season and will have their sights set on the PKL trophy.

Bengaluru Bull vs U Mumba predicted playing 7:

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Deepak Narwal, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Amit Sheoran, Ankit

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Ajinkya Kapre, Pankaj, Fazel Atrachali, Sunil Siddhgavali, Harender Kumar

The second match of the opening night will have the Tamil Thalaivas square off against the Telugu Titans, which commences at 8:30 pm IST. Both sides will look to put the previous season behind them, as the Titans finished 11th, winning just six of their 22 games. The Thalaivas found themselves at the bottom of the points table, winning just four games all season.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans predicted playing 7:

Tamil Thalaivas: K Prapanjan, Athul MS, Manjeet, Sagar B Krishna, Santhapanaselvam, Surjeet Singh, M Abhishek, Sagar

Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai, Rohit Kumar, Rajnish, Amit Chauhan, C Arun, Surinder Singh, Ruturaj Koravi

The third and final fixture of the Triple Panga will have the Bengal Warriors kicking off their title defence against the UP Yoddha at 09:30 PM IST. The Bengal franchise defeated Dabang Delhi in the summit clash of PKL 7 and they will look to give their best shot to retain the title in this edition. Meanwhile, the Yoddha’s finished third last season, they lost to Bengaluru Bulls in the eliminator and will hope to the next stage of the competition this year.

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha predicted playing 7:

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Rishank Devadiga, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Rinku Narwal, Parveen

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surinder Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha at 9:30 pm IST.

When and where will the PKL 2021-22 matches be played?

PKL 8 opening day fixtures will be held on Wednesday, December 22. All three will be held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PKL 2021-22 matches?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the premier tournament in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the PKL 2021-22 season?

Fans can catch live action on Disney +Hotstar app and website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.