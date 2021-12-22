Home / News / Other Sports /  Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 Live Updates: U-Mumba Lead Bengaluru Bulls 24-17 After 1st Half
Live now

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 Live Updates: U-Mumba Lead Bengaluru Bulls 24-17 After 1st Half

PKL 2021-22, Pro Kabaddi League Live Score: when and where to watch, Live Streaming, match timings, venue for the PKL, Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba, Telugu vs Tamil Thalaivas, Bengal warriors vs UP Yoddha Stay tuned for all the latest update

The 12 captains of PKL season 8 teams
News18.com |
Updated: December 22, 2021, 20:33 IST
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 Live Updates: Abhishek Singh finishes off the first half the way he started it, with a successful raid, U Mumbai lead Bengaluru Bulls 24-17. Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is back. The 2021 edition of PKL gets underway from December 22 and will continue till January 22, 2022. The organisers will release the second schedule in due time. Read More

Dec 22, 2021 20:33 IST

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 Live Updates

Done and dusted this game it seems. Ashish Sangwan tackles Pawan once again and after the all-out this game is out of bounds for Bulls with just over a minute to go.  U Mumba lead by 44-28.

Dec 22, 2021 20:31 IST

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 Live Updates: Bengaluru Bulls under the pump

Bengaluru Bulls need something special and it is not coming from Pawan Sherawat. He gets tackled for the seventh time and he is out. Abhishek Singh with the raid for U Mumba with three Bulls players. He gets points. U Mumba extends their lead.

Dec 22, 2021 20:27 IST

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 Live Updates Bengaluru Bulls have an opening; But U-Mumba still in lead

Bengaluru Bulls have an opening with U Mumba down to three and a chance for Super raid for Chandran Ranjith, but it is a do-or-die raid and Fazal clatters into Ranjith and holds him back. All out for Bulls. U Mumba maintain their lead and Ajith Kumar extends it with the super raid, three points and under 5 minutes to go. 11 point lead for U-Mumba now.

Dec 22, 2021 20:17 IST

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 Live Updates: U-Mumba continue to dominate

Do-or-Die raid for U-Mumba and Abhishek Kumar with a bonus point dies well. Bengaluru Bulls are racking up the points. But, Pawan is held again. Rahul, the debutant with the ankle hold on the star raider. What a game U Mumba are having.

Dec 22, 2021 20:10 IST

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 Live Updates: Pawan Kumar Kept Quiet

Pawan Sherawat might have eight points today, but he has largely been ineffective. Out again and U-Mumba’s big lead continues. Meanwhile Abhishek Kumar for the first time is ushered out

Dec 22, 2021 20:07 IST

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 Live Updates: Abhishek Singh on Fire

Abhishek Singh is all over Bengaluru Bulls. Second all out for the Bulls and Abhishek is going all guns blazing. 10-point lead for U Mumbai now. Amit Sheoran comes in for Bharat.

Dec 22, 2021 19:58 IST

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 Live Updates: U-Mumba Lead Bengaluru Bulls 24-17 at the end of first half

Abhishek Singh finishes off the first half the way he started it, with a successful raid, U Mumbai lead Bengaluru Bulls 24-17

Dec 22, 2021 19:56 IST

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 Live Updates

Chandran Ranjit unsuccessful raid. U Mumba are holding on to their lead with just 15 seconds left in the first half.

Dec 22, 2021 19:53 IST

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 Live Updates: Abhishek Singh With huge Raid

Abhishek Singh with a bonus + three points. A lone man standing and he has revived U Mumba and five-point lead restored for season 2 winners.  Bull’s Pawan Sherawat goes back with another unsuccessful raid

Dec 22, 2021 19:52 IST

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 Live Updates: Bengaluru Bulls fighting back

A two-point raid by Pawan Sherawat and skipper Fazal and Riknu are out and Chandran Ranjit with a huge 3-point raid and Bulls are back in it.

Dec 22, 2021 19:49 IST

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 Live Updates: U Mumbai Maintain lead

Chandran Ranjit keeping bulls in the hunt and that’s a super raid. Two points and an all-out. But U Mumba still lead by five points. Pawan Sherawat on the other hand is not having a good game, goes out for the third time. Abhishek Kumar with yet another point, he is making it look too easy.

Dec 22, 2021 19:43 IST

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 Live Updates: Abhishek Singh Rallies for U Mumba

Chandran Ranjit with unsuccessful raid and U Mumba have the lead for the first time. But, Abhishek Singh raids successfully twice to put U Mumba ahead. It is an all-out for the Bulls. Abhishek Singh again and it is a six-point lead for U Mumba. Pawan Sherawat has been out twice so far.

Dec 22, 2021 19:38 IST

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 Live Updates: Bengaluru Bulls lead U-Mumba 4-3

Pawan Kumar unsuccessful raid and he out for the first time. good start for U-Mumba. Unsuccessful Raid by V Ajith Kumar unsuccessful raid and Pawan Sherawat is back on the mat after Abhishek Singh raids successfully. Unsuccessful raid by Pawan. And in the early goings Bulls leading Mumba 4-3

Dec 22, 2021 19:35 IST

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 Live Updates: Bengaluru Bulls Take on U-Mumba in Season Opener

Bengaluru Bulls win the toss & select the Choice of court and Chandran Ranjit raids successfully with the first raid

Dec 22, 2021 19:34 IST

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 Live Updates: Bengaluru Bulls vs U-Mumba - Team Line-ups

Dec 22, 2021 19:32 IST

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra in the house

The biggest Indian sports star of 2021 -Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra reciting the national anthem ahead of the PKL season opener between Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumba

Dec 22, 2021 19:24 IST

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 Live Updates: U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head

U Mumba and Bengaluru Bull have played each other 14 times. U Mumba have won 10 of those matches while Bengaluru Bulls have prevailed on four occasions.

Dec 22, 2021 19:19 IST

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 Live Updates: U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls

The season will commence with a blockbuster battle, as Fazel Atrachali and U Mumba will take on Pawan Sehrawat and the Bengaluru Bulls. The Iranian superstar will captain U Mumba for the third season running, while Sehrawat, the highest points scorer of Season 7, is in his maiden campaign as the full-time captain of the Bengaluru Bulls.The two teams met twice in Season 7, with the Bulls coming out on top on both occasions. Both teams were semi-finalists last season, with U Mumba falling to eventual champions, the Bengal Warriors and the Bulls losing narrowly to Dabang Delhi K.C. Neither team will celebrate for anything less than the title this season.

Dec 22, 2021 19:11 IST

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 Live Updates: Opening day blockbusters

PKL Season 8 will begin with U Mumba facing Bengaluru Bulls in the tournament opener. The League’s ‘Southern Derby’ will then take centre-stage as Telugu Titans lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas in the second match and UP Yoddha squaring off with the defending champions Bengal Warriors in the last match of the opening day.

Dec 22, 2021 09:53 IST

Read more

The Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center has been designated as the venue for the entire season and all the matches will be played behind closed doors. To make things interesting the organisers have introduced a new ‘Triple Panga’ (triple headers) feature. The opening night of PKL 2021-22 starts off with the first of the seven Triple Panga fixtures in the first half of the season.

Here are the match line-up details for the season opener

The Bengaluru Bulls take on U Mumba in the season opener of PKL 2021-22 at 7:30 pm IST. Both sides managed to reach the final four last season but crashed out in the penultimate fixtures. The Bulls succumbed to a defeat against Dabang Delhi, while the Mumbai franchise crashed out after a loss against title holders Bengal Warriors. The two teams will look to come back stronger this season and will have their sights set on the PKL trophy.

Bengaluru Bull vs U Mumba predicted playing 7:

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Deepak Narwal, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Amit Sheoran, Ankit

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Ajinkya Kapre, Pankaj, Fazel Atrachali, Sunil Siddhgavali, Harender Kumar

The second match of the opening night will have the Tamil Thalaivas square off against the Telugu Titans, which commences at 8:30 pm IST. Both sides will look to put the previous season behind them, as the Titans finished 11th, winning just six of their 22 games. The Thalaivas found themselves at the bottom of the points table, winning just four games all season.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans predicted playing 7:

Tamil Thalaivas: K Prapanjan, Athul MS, Manjeet, Sagar B Krishna, Santhapanaselvam, Surjeet Singh, M Abhishek, Sagar

Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai, Rohit Kumar, Rajnish, Amit Chauhan, C Arun, Surinder Singh, Ruturaj Koravi

The third and final fixture of the Triple Panga will have the Bengal Warriors kicking off their title defence against the UP Yoddha at 09:30 PM IST. The Bengal franchise defeated Dabang Delhi in the summit clash of PKL 7 and they will look to give their best shot to retain the title in this edition. Meanwhile, the Yoddha’s finished third last season, they lost to Bengaluru Bulls in the eliminator and will hope to the next stage of the competition this year.

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha predicted playing 7:

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Rishank Devadiga, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Rinku Narwal, Parveen

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surinder Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha at 9:30 pm IST.

When and where will the PKL 2021-22 matches be played?

PKL 8 opening day fixtures will be held on Wednesday, December 22. All three will be held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PKL 2021-22 matches?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the premier tournament in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the PKL 2021-22 season?

Fans can catch live action on Disney +Hotstar app and website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.