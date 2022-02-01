Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022, Day 42 Live Score: Gujarat Giants Lead Bengal Warriors 13-12 at Half-time

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022, Day 42 Live Score: Super tackle by Gujarat Giants as the chain of Ajay Kumar and Sunil Kumar pin down Maninder Singh. Maninder tried a dubki, but cannot break the chain. Parvesh Bhainswal with the assist. Gujarat with the lead. Ravinder Kumawat puts in his third empty raid for Bengal Warriors. Gujarat with a one-point lead. Bengal playing on Do-or-Die raid and it is one for Gujarat Giants. Read More
Do-or-Die raid for Bengal Warriors and Mohammad Nabibaksh can’t escape Parvesh Bhainswal’s ankle hold. 10-point lead for Gujarat now with under 4 minutes left. Make it 12 points as Pardeep Kumar picks up two more points with another successful raid
Do-or-Die raid For Bengal Warriors and MAnidner Singh is down again. He is not having a great night so far. Parvesh Bhainswal with the ankle hold. Do-or-Die raid for Gujarat Giants now and he outs in another fantastic raid. Two points. Ran Singh and Vishal Mane out. Gujarat extend lead to 11 points now with under 8 minutes to go
Gujarat Giants with an eight-point lead over Bengal Warriors, but Bengal are still not out of it, Mohammad Nabibaksh takes out Ajay Kumar with a quick flash raid as Ajay was backtracking. Terrific effort from Mohammad Nabibaksh. but, at the other end, Maninder Singh is ushered out again. Time-out taken with Gujarat still with 8 points lead.
Do-or-Die raid for Gujarat Giants and it is Rakesh Sangroia who has been subbed in and he picks up a super raid. Fantastic.Gujarat with a five-point lead now. It is Do-or-Die raid for Bengal Warriors and it is Ravinder Kumawat with the bonus point. But. Bengal are down to two men. In comes Pradeep Kumar for the raid and he kicks the defender in the face and Bengal down to Nabibaksh only. He goes for the raid, and he is brought down by Hadi Oshtarak. Bonus for Bengal, but three more points for Gujarat on the basis of all out on Bengal.
Second half underway and Amit Nirwal stops Ajay Kumar on his tracks. Maninder Singh in for the raid and super tackle opportunity for Gujarat Giants and Maninder is brought down again! This time by Hadi Oshtarak. Giants with a two-point lead now.
Super tackle by Gujarat Giants as the chain of Ajay Kumar and Sunil Kumar pin down Maninder Singh. Maninder tried a dubki, but cannot break the chain. Parvesh Bhainswal with the assist. Gujarat with the lead. Ravinder Kumawat puts in his third empty raid for Bengal Warriors. Gujarat with a one-point lead. Bengal playing on Do-or-Die raid and it is one for Gujarat Giants. Ajay Kumar in for the raid and he picks out Abozar Meghani. Kumawat picks our Bhainswal with the last piece for the action in the first half. Gujarat Giants head into the half-time with a one point lead. Gujarat Giants lead Bengal Warriors 13-12
Do-or-Die raid for Gujarat Giants and Ajay Kumar is in for the raid. He gets a touch point on Mohammad Nabibaksh and evades a Vishal Mane dash. Two points for the Gaints. Maninder Singh in for the raid and he picks out Girish Ernak. Scores level at 10 - 10
Do-or-Die raid again for Bengal and Maninder Singh this time around manages to evade Gujarat Giants defence. He takes out Hadi Oshtarak and Girish Ernak. At the other end, Ajay Kumar is revived and he takes out Ran Singh with a successful raid for Gujarat Giants. Scores level at 8 - 8
Pradeep Kumar riding on the momentum and he puts in the first super tackle of the night. Three points and Gujarat with a three-point lead now. Bengal down to two men. Ran Singh takes a toe touch and three men for Bengal. Super tackle by Bengal Warriors and it is Ran Singh again - Pradeep Kumar taken down by a solo effort. Gujarat’s lead down to just one point.
Do-or-Die again for Bengal Warriors and Maninder Singh is brought down again. Good defence from Hadi Oshtarak. Maninder on the bench again. Rakesh Narwal comes in for the Do-or-die raid for Gujarat and he picks out Mohammad Nabibaksh. Giants lead by a solitary point.
Do-or-Die raid for Bengal Warriors and it is Maninder Singh in for the raid with 5 Gujarat men on the mat and he is brought down by none other than Ravinder Pahal. Valiant effort from Maninder to cross the center line, but cannot. But Pahal is down with an injury. Ar the other end, Ajay Kumar is brought down by a Ran Singh back hold. Pahal is limping and has been substituted. Hadi Oshtarak in. Right corner is now weaker for Gujarat Giants.
And we are underway! Bengal Warriors start the proceedings with MAninder Singh to raid. And he picks up Girish Ernak and Sunil Kumar. 2 points for Warriors. In comes Ajay Kumar for Gujarat Giants and bonus point got the Giants. Maninder back in for his second raid, and an empty raid. Ajay in for Giants, and he returns, empty handed.
Maninder Singh’s Bengal Warriors up against Sunil Kumar’s Gujarat Giants. The Giants are coming off a win just yesterday, so too are Bengal Warriors. With 41 points Warriors are sixth on the points table and a win will take them to the third spot. For Giants, they are languishing at the 11th spot and need to string together a series of wins to hope to make it to the playoff at the end of the league matches.
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022, Day 42 Live Score: The action in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 continues to rumble on Bengaluru. Covid has forced the organizers to reschedule a number of matches, but there is no dearth of intense action and closely-fought contest. We will have another set of ‘double-panga’ encounters on Tuesday 01. Bengal Warriors will take on Gujarat Giants in the first match of Monday. In the second match, Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with UP Yoddha in what is expected to be a high-voltage encounter.
The action in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 continues to rumble on Bengaluru. Covid has forced the organizers to reschedule a number of matches, but there is no dearth of intense action and closely-fought contest. We will have another set of ‘double-panga’ encounters on Tuesday 01. Bengal Warriors will take on Gujarat Giants in the first match of Monday. In the second match, Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with UP Yoddha in what is expected to be a high-voltage encounter.
Here is the match information for Tuesday so you can figure out When, Where, and How to Watch Tuesday’s Games Live Streaming Online and TV details.
TheBengal Warriorswill clash with theGujarat Giantsin Match 86 of thePro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022on Tuesday, February 1 and the match will take place at The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru.
The Bengal Warriors are placed sixth in the points table with 41 points from 14 games – they have seven wins and six losses to their name ahead of this match. Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, come into this match placed 11th in the Pro Kabaddi League with 33 points from 13 matches.
The opening match of Tuesday between Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants begins at 07:30 PM IST.
Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7:
Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Amit Nirwal, Vishal Mane, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh
Gujarat Giants: Ajay Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Pardeep Kumar, Mahendra Rajput, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti
Tags: Pro Kabaddi League, Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2022, Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants, PKL
Match 2 – Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha
The Bengaluru Bulls clash with the UP Yoddha in a bid to get their PKL 2021 campaign back on track in match 87.
Bengaluru Bulls, the season 6 champions, has not hit their stride at all this season and will need to be at their best if they have to resurrect their campaign. Their task will be cut out against a well-oiled unit of U.P. Yoddha if they are having any hopes of staying in the top four.
UP Yoddha, on the other hand, have been in fine form and they are the favourites heading into this match since they won the reverse fixture.
The second match of Tuesday between Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha begins at 08:30 PM IST.
Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha Probable Playing 7:
Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (C), Chandran Ranjit, Bharat Hooda, Mahender Singh, Mayur Kadam, Saurabh Nandal, Aman Antil
UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Shubham Kumar Baliyan, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar (C), Sumit Sangwan
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.