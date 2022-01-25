Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022, Day 33 Highlights: Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Match Ends in 39-39 Tie

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022, Day 33 Highlights: Incredible from Telugu Titans, they come back and how! could not manage a win but tie a game out of nowhere. With two points down Ankit Beniwal got a touch point with a quick raid and at the other end Vikas Kandola with the final raid of the night could not escape the grasp of Titans defence and is brought down by Sandeep Kandola. 15th tied game of the season. Read More
Haryana Steelers pulling ahead with under one minute to go in the game. Pressure on Telugu Titans. Ankit Beniwal with the bonus point but Steelers still with a three-point lead. Do-or-Die raid for Steelers, and in comes Vikas Kandola and he is taken down. Steelers’ lead down to 2 points only. 47 seconds left in the clock and time out taken
A massive moment of the game as Vikas Kandola picks up two points and Steelers in with a three-point lead. Gallu Raju raiding for Titans but he is brought down. He gets a bonus, but that is an all-out on Telugu Titans and Steelers with a five-point lead in the dying moments of the game.
Do-or-Die raid for Haryana Steelers and it is Vikas Kandola. No bonus on offer and Kandola is pushed off limits. Good defence by Titans. At the other end, Jaideep us back and Aadarsh T is brought down. 32-32 apiece with just over 5 minutes to go.
Haryana Steelers down to one man and Rohit Gulia with the raid and he gets a bonus but his clips are winged by the Titans defence and second all out on Haryana Steelers and for the first time in the match Telugu Titans are in the lead. They lead 30-28 with under 10 minutes to go
Super defence from Telugu Titans. Rohit Kumar tries an ankle hold on Vikas Kandola, unsuccessful but C Arun swoops in with a dash and Kandola is down. Ankit Beniwal on Do-or-Die raid for Titans and he picks up 2 points and the scores are level at 26-26
Do-or-Die raid on Titans and Ankit Beniwal picks up Surinder Nada with a back kick. Rohit Gulia in for Steelers and he goes back with a bonus point - under the nose of Rohit Kumar. Ankit Beniwal for Titans now and an empty raid. Rohit Gulia evades a Surinder Singh tackle and another point for Steelers. 4 point lead for Steelers now. Rohit Kumar comes in for the raid and what strength by this yesteryears superstar. He muscles through the Steelers defence and that is a 3-point raid. All touch points
Vinay starts the proceedings for Haryana Steelers and a speedy raid and picks out the veteran Rohit Kumar. Ankit Beniwal with an empty raid for Titans, Vikas Kandola in for Steelers and also goes back empty-handed. Aadarsh T now in raid for Titans - empty raid again. In comes Vinay again for Steelers and he geta a point off Aalash Choudhary
Haryana Steelers down to three men, and Aadarsh T takes out Mohit and Steelers down to two. Vikas Kandola, the Steelers skipper picks up a bonus point. Aadarsh T again and he gets a touch on sub Srikanth Tewatia. Jaideep in for the raid for Steelers and he is stopped in his tracks. Steelers all out. Ttitans with a fantastic comeback. One point difference now.
Medial attention on Jaideep as he seems to have sustained a cut on his left eyebrow. Titans meanwhile clawing back. Aakash Choudhary with a fantastic back hold stops Rohit Gulia - single-handedly, and the assist comes in via the entire Titans defence. Aadarsh T gets a toe touch on Ravi Kumar and Titans reduce the lead to 4 points now.
Titans reset and their defence picks up a point. Vinay taken down and then Ankit Beniwal evades a Surinder Nada ankle hold and takes a point. Sandeep Kandola gives Titans their third straight point as an ankle hold brings down Vikas Kandola.
Super tackle for Telugu Titans and Ruturaj Koravi with a bold tackle on Vikas Kandola and it pays off. Ankit Beniwal revived and in he comes for the raid. Goes back empty-handed. Vinay in for the raid for Steelers and Sandeep Kandola is self out as he goes out of bounds and Vinay picks up a touch point as well. Telugu Titans’ error mounting that too this early in the game. They are down two players on the mat and make it one as Vikas Kandola picks up Koravi. Beniwal lone man standing and he is brought down and that’s the first all out on Titans. Three more points for Steelers. Surinder Nada with the ankle hold. Steelers race to an 8-point lead
With Rohit Guliya and Vikas Kandola off the amt, Vinay taking on the raiding duties and he is racking up the bonus points with ease. The defence doing well as well with Mohit with a well-timed dash throws Ankit Beniwal off the court. What a tackle. At the other end, Kandola back on the mat he picks up a super raid. Three points. Steelers with a 7-point lead within the first 10 minutes of the game
And we are underway. Harayana Steelers starts the proceedings and Rohit Gulia with two bonus points, For Telugu Titans, two empty raids and Ankit Beniwal comes in for the Do-or-Die raid and the Steelers defence cover combo of Mohit and Jaideep bring him down. Two-point lead for Steelers
The action in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 continues to rumble on in Bengaluru on Tuesday, January 25. Owing to the COVID outbreak and revised schedules, we will have just the one match on Tuesday where Haryana Steelers will lock horns with Telugu Titans.
Here is the match information for Monday so you can figure out when, where, and how to watch Tuesday’s match live streaming online and TV details.
The Haryana Steelers have hit their stride after an indifferent start to the season. It has come at the perfect time for them. Coming into this match, they are on a three-match winning streak and have beaten UP Yoddha, Dabang Delhi KC and Puneri Paltan, respectively. They have three wins in their last five games and come into this match with a lot of momentum.
In 13 games so far, the Haryana Steelers have six wins, five defeats and two ties and with 39 points, they are placed fifth on the points table.
The Telugu Titans, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold all season. They come into this match with just one win, two ties, and ten defeats from 13 games and hence, are rooted to the bottom of the table with just 19 points.
They lost to Bengaluru Bulls in their previous clash and would hope to find some spark and turn the momentum when they lock horns with Haryana.
It is an extremely important match for Haryana Steelers as a win here will help them consolidate their position in the top six.
The only match of Tuesday between Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans begins at 07:30 PM IST.
Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7:
Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Vinay, Ravi Kumar, Surender Nada, Rohit Gulia, Jaideep Kuldeep, Mohit
Telugu Titans: Ankit Beniwal, Rakesh Gowda, Akash Choudhary, Adarsh T, Prince D, Surender Singh, Sandeep Kandola
