Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022, Day 38 Live Score: Patna Pirates Lead Tamil Thalaivas 21-12

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022, Day 38 Live Score: We are into match 80 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8,where we will see Patna Pirates locking horns with Tamil Thalaivas at the Sheraton Grand, Whitefield in Bengaluru on Friday, January 28. This fixture is slated to start at 7:30 PM IST.
Patna Pirates have blown hot and cold all season and in the last five games, they have had three wins and two defeats.
Sunil with a solid thigh hold brings down Ajinkya Pawar. Patna Pirates running away with this. But, Thalaivas not down and out. Super tackle by Sagar and Monu Goyat is out. Two points and a revival for Thalaivas. But, Sunil once again with a fantastic block brings down Ajinkya Pawar. Patna lead 33-18
Mohammadreza Chiyaneh with a double ankle hold stops Bhavani Rajput and that is the all out on Tamil Thalaivas - their second. Thalaivas reset, but Prashanth Kumar Rai takes one point of Thalaivas again. But, Ajinkya Pawar with a fantastic flying hand touch picks our Mohammadreza Chiyaneh. Manjeet comes in and picks out Mohit Goyat. Thalaivas mounting a good comeback here.
Second half underway and Tamil Thalaivas are down to 2 men. Sub Bhavani Rajput in for the raid for Thalaivas and he picks up a bonus point. Monu Goyat in for the raid with Thaliavas with just two men. Empty raid. Surjeet comes for the raid and he makes it legal and a Do-or-Die raid for Patna. Super tackle opportunity for Thalaivas, but Sachin evades Surjeet ankle hold and point for Patna
WHAT A RAID BY MANJEET! or is it? The Tamil Thalaivas star raider comes up fantastic effort to squeeze his right hand past a heap of Patna Pirates defenders to the centerline before he is pushed out. But, the point is given to Patna and Tamil Thalaivas review. Tricky decision this, and replays show that Manjeet had gone out of bounds completely before getting his hand past the centerline. Patna with a 9-point advantage now. And that is the half-time. Patna lead 21-12
Thalaivas reset, but Prashant Kumar raid with a fantastic raid, picks up two points. Monu Goyat is pinned down again by Thalaivas defence. Athul S in for the Do-or-Die raid for Thalaivas and he is brought down. 8-point lead for Patna with under 4 minutes left to play in the first half.
A couple of touchpoints by Monu Goyat and Tamil Thalaivas down to two men. Athul S comes in for the raid for the Thalaivas and goes in the lobby without a touch. The last man standing for Thalaivas surrenders and Patna Pirates have inflicted an all-out on Thaliavas. Last 5 minutes, Patna have scored 10 points while Thalaivas just one. Patna with a big 17-8 lead over Thalaivas
Do-or-Die raid for Tamil Thaliavas and Ajinkya Pawar cannot breach the Patna defence. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Sajin with the block on the chain. Sunil though steps out of bounds. So, one point each for both the teams. Patna maintain their slender lead.
Prashanth Kumar Rai, the Patna skipper in for his second raid and Tamil Thaliavas defence up to the task again. Sagar again with ankle hold. Mohit from Thalaivas also goes out- a self out, One point each for both the teams. Manjeet comes in and is tackled by Sajin. Good support by Mohammadreza Chiyaneh. Monu Goyat picks out Sagar again and Patna back in the lead
Ajinkya Pawar in for the raid for Tamil Thalaivas after Sachin goes empty handed for Patna. And Pawar gets a touch point on Sajin. At the other end, Tamil Thalaivas with the first tackle point. Goyat pinned down by Sagar. Manjeet with the raid for Tamil Thalaivas takes out right cover, Sunil. And Tamil Thalaivas are in the lead.
And we are underway and it Patna Pirates Monu Goyat who starts things off and right corner Sagar out- running hand touch by Goyat. In comes, Manjeet for Tamil Thalaivas. High line of defence for the star raider, yet he stills pick up a bonus point. Goyat back for his second dig. He goes back with a bonus. Manjeet again in and he is brought down. The first tackle point of the night goes to Patna.
Patna Pirates have blown hot and cold all season and in the last five games, they have had three wins and two defeats. However, they have had a successful tournament overall so far – they have bagged seven wins in 11 games. They are placed third on the PKL points table with 40 points.
Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, have three wins and three defeats and six ties in 12 games. Coming into this match, they are placed ninth with 34 points.
Here is the match information for Friday so you can figure out when, where, and how to watch Friday’s match live streaming online and TV details.
Three-time champions Patna Pirates will be keen to ensure that they remain in contention for a playoff spot when they take on Tamil Thalaivas on Friday. They will be returning to the mat after a nine-day break and head coach Ram Mehar Singh will be aiming for a refreshing approach against Tamil Thalaivas.
Tamil Thalaivas need to convert a lot of potential and promise into results. They have played six ties in the season and the players need to be at the top of their games and convert draws into results.
The only match of Thursday between Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas begins at 07:30 PM IST.
Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7:
Patna Pirates: Guman Singh, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Shubham Shinde, C Sajin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh
Tamil Thalaivas: Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Manjeet, PO Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Sagar B Krishna, Mohit
