Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022, Day 30 Live Score: Gujarat Giants Lead Tamil Thalaivas 17-14 at Half-time

Rakesh Narwal with a 2-point raid, a quick one at that too, Gujarat hanging in. They review, asking for a bonus as well. Review unsuccessful. In comes Manjeet for Thalaivas. Empty raid. Here comes Pradeep Kumar for his first raid of the match and he puts in a Super raid. Three points. And Gujarat back in it. Thalaivas lead down to just one point and more importantly, three defenders on the mat for Thalaivas. Manjeet gets a bonus. But Pradeep Kumar takes a touchpoint.
Nine tackle points for Tamil Thalaivas as Rakesh is pushed out of bounds by Mohit and Sagar. Ajinkya Pawar at the other end takes a point off Parvesh Bhainswal and a 6-point lead for the Thalaivas with just 2 minutes left
Sagar with a fantastic thigh hold to pull back Mahendra Rajput and Manjeet puts in a fantastic raid to wipe out Gujarat Giants. 2 points + 2 for all out and Tamil Thalaivas and in the lead for the first time in the match. Pressure on the young Gujarat side.
Pressure on Gujarat Giants. Super tackle on for Gujarat and Manjeet comes in. He comes back empty-handed. Another time out taken with Gujarat having a slender 2-point lead.
Do-or-Die raid for Tamil Thalaivas and Manjeet once again picks out Soleiman Pahlavani. Poor from the Iranian who is starting his first game of the season. But, Gujarat still in the lead.
Manjeet with a touchpoint on Sunil Kumar and that is a crucial blow. The Gujarat skipper has been in top form in the match. Time out took with 10 minutes left to play. Gujarat still with the lead - 24-20
Do-or-Die raid for Gujarat and it is their star raid Rakesh and he walks away with a bonus point. Empty raid from Bhavani Rajput for Tamil Thalaivas. Rakesh Narwal’s turn now to raid for Giants and he also puts in an empty raid. Ajinkya Pawar for Thalaivas now and Soleiman out with a touch point.
Sunil Kumar, the Gujarat skipper, with a fantastic angle hold on Manjeet. Soleiman Pahlevani with the support. Giants still with a 4-point lead, but momentum on Thalaivas side.
Mahendra Rajput with the first raid of the second half and he is brought down by Tamil Thalaivas defence. Sagar and Sahil combining well. In comes Rakesh for Gujarat Giants and Sahil with the error, Rakesh walks away with a point. At the other end, Ajinkya Pawar takes out Ankit. That was an defensive error from Ankit.
Tamil Thalaivas made a strong comeback and at half-time they pull back the crucial points. They are behind Giants by just three points only. Mahendra Rajput with five points already for Gujarat
Gujarat Giants have played a good game so far and that is an all-out n Tamil Thalaivas. They will have to reset. Their defence have been ok, but more is expected from their raiders. Chance for Thalaivas to comeback now
With Surjeet on the bench, Tamil Thalaivas defence is found wanting. They are left wit h just two players on the mat. Rakesh Narwal in for the raid for Rakesh Narwal, empty raid. Ajinkya Pawar for Thalaivas in for the raid and he goes back with a bonus point. Narwal again in for the raid against 2 defenders and he is pinned down. That is a super tackle for Thalaivas. And they reduce the deficit.
Breezy start to the proceedings ad Gujarat Giants pick up the first point of the night, but Tamil Thalaivas roar back well. Surjeet with the tackle and then Manjeet geta hand touch. Rakesh from Giants in top form and draws parity
The action in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 continues to crack on in Bengaluru on Thursday, January 20, with cracking ‘double-panga’ encounters. Tamil Thalaivas will take on Gujarat Giants in the first match today. In the second match, Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with Bengal Warriors in what is expected to be a high-voltage encounter.
Here is the match information for Wednesday so you can check out When, Where, and How to Watch Thursday’s Games Live Streaming Online and TV details.
Match 1 – Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants
Tamil Thalaivas will clash with Gujarat Giants in Match 66 of the Pro Kabaddi League on Thursday. This will take place at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru. They come into this match placed seventh in the Pro Kabaddi standings with 30 points to their name.
Gujarat Giants find themselves in 10th place after 10 matches. They come into this match with 23 points in the ongoing edition and have only registered two wins so far. They have five losses and three draws from their remaining matches this season.
The opening match of Wednesday between Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants begins at 07:30 PM IST.
Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7:
Tamil Thalaivas: Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Ajinkya Pawar, Mohit
Gujarat Giants: Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajay Kumar, Girish Maruti, Rakesh Narwal, Rakesh, Hadi Oshtorok/Ankit
Match 2 – Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors
The Bengaluru Bulls will be in action on January 20 and they will lock horns with Bengal Warriors instead of the Patna Pirates. Bulls will have to go back to the drawing board and come up with different plans. They come into this match placed third on the points table and remain in contention to win the title.
The Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, come into this match after having won against Telugu Titans with a narrow one point. They are placed eighth heading into this game and time is running out for them to turn this season around.
Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7:
Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Deepak Narwal, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam, Aman
Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Ran Singh, Abozar Mighani, Amit Nirwal, Sachin Vittala
When and where are the PKL 2021-22 matches scheduled to take place?
The Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru, Karnataka, will host the PKL 2021-22 fixtures on Thursday, January 20.
When do the PKL 2021-22 matches on Thursday begin?
The first match will kick off at 7.30 p.m. IST, followed by the second one at 08:30 p.m. IST.
Which TV channels will show the PKL 2021-22 matches?
The tournament in India is broadcasted by Star Sports Network.
How do I watch the PKL 2021-22 season live streaming?
Viewers can watch the action live via the Disney +Hotstar app and website.
