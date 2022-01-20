Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022, Day 30 Live Score: Gujarat Giants Lead Tamil Thalaivas 17-14 at Half-time

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022, Day 30 Live Score: The action in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 continues to crack on in Bengaluru on Thursday, January 20, with cracking ‘double-panga’ encounters. Tamil Thalaivas will take on Gujarat Giants in the first match today. In the second match, Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with Bengal Warriors in what is expected to be a high-voltage encounter.

Here is the match information for Wednesday so you can check out When, Where, and How to Watch Thursday’s Games Live Streaming Online and TV details.

Match 1 – Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants

Tamil Thalaivas will clash with Gujarat Giants in Match 66 of the Pro Kabaddi League on Thursday. This will take place at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru. They come into this match placed seventh in the Pro Kabaddi standings with 30 points to their name.

Gujarat Giants find themselves in 10th place after 10 matches. They come into this match with 23 points in the ongoing edition and have only registered two wins so far. They have five losses and three draws from their remaining matches this season.

The opening match of Wednesday between Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants begins at 07:30 PM IST.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7:

Tamil Thalaivas: Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Ajinkya Pawar, Mohit

Gujarat Giants: Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajay Kumar, Girish Maruti, Rakesh Narwal, Rakesh, Hadi Oshtorok/Ankit

Match 2 – Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors

The Bengaluru Bulls will be in action on January 20 and they will lock horns with Bengal Warriors instead of the Patna Pirates. Bulls will have to go back to the drawing board and come up with different plans. They come into this match placed third on the points table and remain in contention to win the title.

The Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, come into this match after having won against Telugu Titans with a narrow one point. They are placed eighth heading into this game and time is running out for them to turn this season around.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7:

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Deepak Narwal, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam, Aman

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Ran Singh, Abozar Mighani, Amit Nirwal, Sachin Vittala

When and where are the PKL 2021-22 matches scheduled to take place?

The Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru, Karnataka, will host the PKL 2021-22 fixtures on Thursday, January 20.

When do the PKL 2021-22 matches on Thursday begin?

The first match will kick off at 7.30 p.m. IST, followed by the second one at 08:30 p.m. IST.

Which TV channels will show the PKL 2021-22 matches?

The tournament in India is broadcasted by Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the PKL 2021-22 season live streaming?

Viewers can watch the action live via the Disney +Hotstar app and website.

