Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022, Day 37 Highlights: Puneri Paltan Beat UP Yoddha 44-38

Puneri Paltan seems to have done enough to pick up a win here against UP Yoddha. UP will look to salvage a point by cutting down the margin of loss to just 7 points. Mohit Goyat with Puneri Paltan’s last raid. Do-or-Die raid this and Goyat has 4 men to deal with and he picks up the left corner Sumit. UP Yoddha challenge the decision unsuccessful. UP Yoddha now with the final raid of the night and Surinder Gill takes two points and the margin of defeat is 6 points, 5 points for Paltan, 1 for UP. Paltan pick up their 7th win of the season, third on the trot and they move to 8th. UP Yoddha suffer their sixth loss and remain on seventh. They lose their second successive match. Mohit Goyat with 14 points, Aslam Inamdar with 12. For UP, Surinder Gill amassed 16 points, Pardeep Narwal 6 and Srikanth Jadhav 5.
Aslam Inamdar with a fantastic tackle on Pardeep Narwal and the record-breaker is out. Paltan holding on to their sizable lead with under 3 minutes of play left. 7 point lead now for Paltan as Mohit Goyat continues to rake up important points. UP raiders - Narwal, Gill and Jadhav are all on the bench. Mohammad Taghi comes in for the raid and he is brought down by Paltan defence.
Mohit Goyat takes a point off UP’s defence and Surinder Gil takes a two. Gill is turning the heat on Paltan’s defence. He has been near unstoppable in the second half and is keeping UP alive in this game single-handedly. Paltan still lead, but by just 4 points only with 5 minutes on the clock. This could go down to the wire
Huge raid for UP Yoddha. Surinder Gill, with a mega raid, takes out 4 Puneri Paltan players and UP Yodha back in it. Paltan dow into just 2 men now. Here comes Nitin Tomar for the raid, he gets a bonus point. Gill back in, he wipes out Paltan. 4 points again for UP. 2 for raid + 2 for all out and UP cut down Paltan’s lead down to just 4 points, from 11. What a game this is turning out to be.
Pardeep Narwal waking up and how. He picks up three points and super raid in the process. At the other end, Aslam Inamdar takes out Nitesh again with a back kick. Pardeep Narwal in for the raid and he is brought down. Sanket Sawant with the block. Sizable 11-point lead for Paltan now with under 10 minutes to go
Mohit Goyat you beauty. He picks up his Super10 and that is an all-out on UP Yoddha. Two points, UP reset, but to no avail as Surinder Gill goes in for the raid and is taken out again. Paltan extend lead to 12 points now with 12 minutes on the clock to go.
Mohit Goyat with a crucial raid. 2 points and Pueri Paltan back in the lead. And Paltan defence with fantastic teamwork bring down Srikanth Jadhav. Paltan lead by 5 points now. Empty raid for UP Yoddha and in comes Aslam Inamdar for Puneri Paltan for the raid, empty raid. Do-or-Die raid for Paltan and it is Mohit Goyat and he picks out Pardeep Narwal. UP Yoddha defence caught napping. It is Do-or-Die raid for UP now, Surinder Gill in for the raid and he is taken down. Nitin Tomar with the backhold.
And it is Surinder Gill who starts the proceedings for UP Yoddha in the second half and he is thrown out of bounds by Abhinesh Natarajan. Natarajan having a fantastic game so far. Aslam Inamdar goes into the lobby without a touch. One point for UP Yoddha. Here’s Pardeep Narwal, and he gets a touchpoint, and that’s 2 points, Bonus + touchpoint. BUT Paltan review, asking for raider being out. Review unsuccessful. Just one point fr UP Yoddha, Natarajan out
Puneri Paltan defence is on high gear. Aslam Inamdar just picks up Pardeep Narwal and throws his out of bounds. But, Inamdar too goes out in the process, that’s one point each for both the teams. Srikanth Jadhav, keeping Yoddha, alive with a touchpoint. Mohit Goyat though keep Paltan’s lead intact. A fantastic toe touch on Sumit at left corner. Paltan lead 17-10
Mohammad Taghi comes in as a sub and gets bonus point but he is out as Mohit Goyat evades his ankle hold and all out on UP Yoddha as Nitesh steps out of bounds on raid. UP Yoddha reset as Puneri Paltan with a 10-point lead already. They lead 10-4
Surinder Gill out, and it is a super ankle hold by Paltans’ raider Aslam Inamdar. Super start for Paltan against the higher-ranked UP Yoddha. And the defence continues to do well. Pardeep Narwal out and it is again Aslam Inamdar. Do-or-Die raid for Puneri Paltan and he takes out Sumit with a back kick.
Surinder Gill back in the UP Yoddha line -up and he picks touch point. Empty raid for Aslam Inamdar. In comes Srikanth Jadhav and he is tackled well by Abinesh Natarajan. A well-timed Dash. And Mohit Goyat gets a touchpoint of his own. Paltan with a 4-point lead over UP Yoddha
And we are underway, Puneri Paltan with the first raid of the night and it is the young and exciting Aslam Inamdar and he puts in a successful raid - super raid no less.. Evades a block from Nitish and Gets a bonus as well. At the other end, Pardeep Narwal with his first raid and he picks out Sombhir. Paltan lead 3-1 in the early goings
UP Yoddha with a fantastic comeback, they have inflicted an all-out on Puneri Paltan and the Paltan’s lead is down to just 3 points. Nitin Tomar in for the raid for Paltan and he kills the clock. That is half-time as well. Puneri Paltan lead 21-18 vs UP Yoddha.
We are into match 79 of Pro Kabaddi Season 8where we will see UP Yoddha locking horns with Puneri Paltan at Sheraton Grand Whitefield in Bengaluru on Thursday, January 27. This fixture is slated to start at 7:30 PM IST. UP Yoddhas come into this match placed sixth on the points table. Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill and Shrikant Jadav have been brilliant as raiders and they have found great support from captain Nitesh Kumar.
Here is the match information for Thursday so you can figure out when, where, and how to watch Wednesday’s Match Live Streaming Online and TV details.
UP Yoddha will be coming into this match after securing a narrow 36-35 defeat against Haryana Steelers. Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, will be flying high with confidence after securing a 37-35 win against Bengaluru Bulls.
UP Yoddha has been mighty impressive in the initial few weeks of the tournament and would want to book their slot in the play-offs with a win against the youngsters of Puneri Paltan. However, Puneri Pune will not be an easy proposition despite their position in the bottom half of the points table.
UP Yoddha captain Nitesh Kumar has been in fine form and he is leading the team’s defense from the front. In this match, he will be tasked with stopping Puneri raider Mohit Goyat who has been bagging a lot of points.
The only match of Thursday between UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan Match begins at 07:30 PM IST.
UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7:
UP Yoddha: Pardeep Kumar, Sikanth Jadhav, Surender Gill/Mohammad Taghi, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Shubham Kumar, Ashu Singh
Puneri Paltan: Sombir, Abinesh Nadarajan, Aslam Inamdar, Nitin Tomar, Mohit Goyat, Sanket Sawant, Vishal Bharadwaj/Karamvir
