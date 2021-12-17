Pro Kabaddi League 8: Nitesh Kumar to Lead UP Yoddha for 2nd Consecutive Season

Nitesh Kumar will lead UP Yoddha in upcoming Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season, which is scheduled to kick off from December 22 in Bengaluru, the GMR group owned franchisee confirmed on Thursday. Nitesh, who made his captaincy debut for UP Yoddha in PKL season 7, has been retained as the captain for the Yoddhas, this year as well. He currently holds the record of being the first defender to score 100 points in a single season, therefore winning the ‘Best Defender’ title in PKL season 6, the franchise said in a release.

The defender, commonly known as the ‘master of ankle hold’ has eye-catching records in the PKL. A total of 224 points earned from 67 matches with 72.72 per cent not out makes him one of the most valuable players in the league.

“It’s an honour and privilege for me to be announced as the captain of UP Yoddha for this year, this will certainly add some more responsibilities on my shoulders, but on the other hand I’m very excited to lead my team," said Nitesh.

“We always have had a strong defence line but this year we have added some lethal raiders in the form of Pardeep Narwal and James and I am hopeful of us making it to the final stage of the championship," he added.

Talking about the preparations for the upcoming season, the captain said, “We are well prepared as a team both mentally as well as physically for the coming season. We have been practising for quite a long period together at our state-of-the-art UP Yoddha BK Kabaddi Academy in Meerut and I am confident that this brotherhood and comfort that we all share will show in our performance this season."

UP Yoddha will start the campaign against the defending Champions, Bengal Warriors on the inaugural day of PKL’s eighth season.

All matches of the PKL 8 will be played without spectators and inside the bio-bubble, keeping in mind the safety and health of each and everyone associated with this league.

