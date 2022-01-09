While UP Yoddha will look to bounce back after suffering defeat in Saturday’s clash.

Match Preview Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors

Defending champions Bengal Warriors would expect a better show from their players when will take on a struggling Puneri Paltan in their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match on Sunday. The holders have had a stuttering start to their title defence with only captain Maninder Singh and all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh producing noteworthy performances. Pune have also started the season on the backfoot with their experienced stars not producing the expected results.

Match Preview Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha

The Bengaluru Bulls have looked like they aren’t going full throttle, yet which will be a concern for opponents considering how the season 6 champions are still picking up wins. In fact, Pawan Sehrawat has spent a surprisingly long time in the dugout this season while Chandran Ranjit has not yet produced a stellar performance. The match is often won in a space of 5-10 minutes where Pawan Sehrawat decides to switch the gears. UP Yoddha’s task will be to prevent Pawan from doing this to their defence. Attack is often the best form of defence and Yoddha’s raiding duo of Surender Gill and Pardeep Narwal will need to be aggressive against the Bengaluru defence.

When and where are the PKL 2021-22 matches scheduled to take place?

The Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru, Karnataka, will host the PKL 2021-22 fixtures on January 9th.

When do the PKL 2021-22 matches on Tuesday begin?

The first match will begin at 7.30 p.m. IST, followed by the second one at 08:30 p.m. IST.

