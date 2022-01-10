Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 Day 20 Live Score: Tamil Thalaivas Lead Haryana Steelers After First Half

A team review from Tamil Thalaivas who feel that since the defender had already touched the midline, their raider didn’t need to touch the midline. And it’s a successful review.
Vikas Khandola is looking for a bonus point. Sagar in the nick of time gets hold of Khandola’s shoulder. Tamil lead 30-19. A solid dash and Manjeet is thrown out. TT lead 30-20.
A do-or-die raid for Vikas Khandola. Mohit makes the mistake of coming close and pays with Vikas evading with a point. TT lead by 10 points.
Tamil Thalaivas inflict a second all out on Haryana Steelers - their 3rd of the match. TT lead 29-18.
Vikash Kandola with an empty raid. Manjeet with a super raid opportunity and a leap and he is on the midline. Tamil Thalaivas still lead 25-18
Second half gets underway.
Rohit picks up a bonus point and Sagar pounces on him. First half ends. Tamil Thalaivas lead Haryana Steelers 24-18.
A toe touch from Meetu. And K Prapanjan brings a sight of relief with two points for Thalaivas. They lead 22-17.
A surrender raid. And Steelers inflict an all out of their own. What a comeback from them. They now trail by just five points.
Bhavani, the only raider left for Thalaivas. And returns empty. Now a super tackle opportunity for Steelers. Vikas Khandola is supremely confident and picks up three points. Steelers trail 11-20 now.
Boom! Vikas picks two important points for Steelers has he gets rid of two Tamil defenders. They still trail 9-20.
Manjeet going for a double hold on Vikash Kandola who escapes with a point. Steelers still trail 7-20.
Haryana Steelers have just one man left. He needs a touch point for revival but cannot escape the clutches of Tamil defense. Second all out on Steelers already. Tamil lead 20-6. Domination.
Oh dear! Meetu overbalances and is out of bound to give another point to Thalaivas. Kandola tackled by Sagar. Tamil Thalaivas lead 16-5. A big big lead with nearly 10 minutes still remaining in the half.
K Prapanjan with another successful raid - a back kick. And Tamil lead 13-5 after Mohit and Prapanjan combine to tackle Rohit successful.
K Prapanjan of Tami Thalaivas makes a successful raid but Meetu Mahender returns empty hand and then Thalaivas pick up another successful said. They lead 11-5 now.
BOOM! Haryana Steelers have been all out. Tamil Thalaivas lead 9-2. A dominating start from Thalaivas.
A do-or-die raid for Haryana Steelers and Vikas Khandola goes deep but his blocked by the Thalaiva defense. Another point for Thalaivas as they lead 6-2.
Manjeet with a successful raid for Thalaivas and picks up a point for his team and they lead 4-2 now.
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022, Day 20 Live Score: Hello and welcome to our coverage of Pro Kabaddi League Day 20 matches. In the first match of the evening, Tamil Thalaivas will be up against in-form Haryana Steelers followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers taking on table-toppers Dabang Delhi KC who are yet to be beaten this PKL season. Stick with us for all the updates from the double-header.
Day preview
The team from Tamil Nadu have had an impressive start to the season with captain Surjeet Singh and Sagar marshalling the defence. They will however be facing a Haryana squad who are on a 3-match unbeaten run.
The second match of the day will feature Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi K.C. Both games will be held at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru – the fixed venue for Season 8.
Two outstanding defences
Young all-rounder Meetu has been impressive for Haryana Steelers in the last few matches. Everyone expected Vikash Kandola to be their main raider for the season but Meetu’s emergence as a reliable alternative has made coach Rakesh Kumar’s team top contenders. Haryana’s raiding unit has been ably backed by the defensive duo of Surender Nada and Jaideep. The former’s experience in the left corner has often made the raiders venture deep for points, allowing others to pounce. Jaideep, meanwhile, has been a powerhouse, often single-handedly stopping raiders with thigh holds and charges. Both have 20 tackle points each this season.
Tamil Thalaivas’ defence has not fared badly either. Surjeet Singh and Sagar gave even the likes of Delhi’s Naveen Kumar a scare with their combination moves. Surjeet has 22 tackle points while Sagar has 17, making Thalaivas a reliable defensive unit. They are yet to lose a match after their opener. Thalaivas raiders Manjeet and Bhavani Rajput will need to fire right from the first whistle to keep Haryana at bay. In Ajinkya Pawar, the Thaliavas have a dynamic raider who can change matches in a matter of minutes.
Naveen vs Arjun
Only two raiders have managed to score Super 10s in all their matches of Season 8 – Naveen Kumar of Delhi and Arjun Deshwal of Jaipur Pink Panthers. The two young stars of Kabaddi will be on the mat when the teams lock horns on Monday. Their Super 10s have had contrasting impacts on their teams. Naveen has ensured Delhi stay close to the top while Jaipur have struggled to capitalise on their raider’s heroics.
Defender Sandeep Dhull’s return to the left corner will give Jaipur much-need confidence. He was instrumental in their win against Puneri Paltan but will face a completely different challenge in Naveen Kumar. Naveen was, however, tackled 5 times by the U.P. Yoddha defence in the first half of his previous match which should give coach Sanjeev Baliyan confidence to try a bold defensive approach. With no other raider impressing apart from Arjun Deshwal, the coach might start with 5 defenders and two raiders in the lineup. Arjun will be eyeing the error-prone Delhi covers Jeeva Kumar and Manjeet Chhillar for the points but the match will be decided on how well the Panthers handle the Naveen “Express”.
