Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 Day 21 Live Score And Updates: Patna Pirates Outclass U Mumba; Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants in Action

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022, Day 21 Live Score And Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of PKL 2021-22 Day 21 matches Patna Pirates vs U Mumba and Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants. The record three-time champions Patna will clash against Mumbai in the first match of the night. Patna are currently at the second spot on the table, while U Mumba stand at fifth.

Day Preview

Three-time champions Patna Pirates will look to extend their unbeaten streak when they lock horns with an in-form U Mumba in the Pro Kabaddi League on Tuesday. The Pirates have started the season positively despite losing Pardeep Narwal in the auctions but a resolute Mumbai side stand in their way. The match will be followed by Telugu Titans’ encounter against Gujarat Giants. Both, the Giants and the Titans, have shown glimpses of their immense potential despite their positions at the bottom of the points table and will be looking to convert these into victories. Patna Pirates have dominated the early stages this season largely due to their versatile squad.

Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants find themselves at the bottom of the points table after a poor start to the campaign. Gujarat have just one win to their name while Titans are yet to register one. Both the sides have shown great spirit on the mat but haven’t yet been able to convert them to points. Gujarat have performed well in a lot of matches despite their position on the table. Their much-famed defence will be hoping they can clinch a win against a Titans team that is lacking the confidence.

When and where are the PKL 2021-22 matches scheduled to take place?

The Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru, Karnataka, will host the PKL 2021-22 fixtures on January 11th.

When do the PKL 2021-22 matches on Tuesday begin?

The first match will begin at 7.30 p.m. IST, followed by the second one at 08:30 p.m. IST.

Which TV channels will show the PKL 2021-22 matches?

The competition in India is broadcasted by Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the PKL 2021-22 season live streaming?

Viewers can watch the action live via the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.