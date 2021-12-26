Home » News » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League: UP Yoddha Set for the Jaipur Pink Panthers Challenge

Pro Kabaddi League: UP Yoddha Set for the Jaipur Pink Panthers Challenge

UP Yoddha have won one and lost another in the PKL season so far. (UP Yoddha Photo)
PKL 8: UP Yoddha is set to take on Jaipur Pink Panthers for their third match.

Sports Desk| News18.com
Bengaluru // Updated: December 26, 2021, 15:56 IST

Fresh out of a thrilling win, UP Yoddha, the GMR Group owned franchise of the Pro Kabaddi League, is set to face Jaipur Pink Panthers in their third game of PKL-8, on December 27, 2021. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the match will be played behind closed doors at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield & Convention Centre and will be broadcasted LIVE on StarSports Network & Hotstar, 8:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Last time the two sides met, UP Yoddha won 38-32 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune. The two sides have met a total of 5 times till now, out of which UP Yoddha won thrice and lost twice.

Ahead of the match, Jasveer Singh, Head Coach, UP Yoddha said, “We are confident after our last win and look forward to the match. We are aware that this is a very challenging league and we cannot take any of our opponents lightly, however I have a lot of faith in our team and their ability to bounce back. I am sure the boys will do their best to do the same again."

UP Yoddha will go into this match with a lot of confidence after winning 36-35 against Patna Pirates on 25th December. Pardeep Narwal’s stellar performance won 12 points for UP Yoddha who was followed by Sumit with 6 tackle points. Jaipur Pink Panthers will also be coming on the back of a 40-38 in against Haryana Steelers.

first published: December 26, 2021, 15:56 IST