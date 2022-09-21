Pro Kabaddi Season 9 First Half Schedule Announced - Check Full Fixtures List

The schedule for the first half of season 9 of Pro Kabaddi League has been announced the schedule. It will begin on 7th October at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru and move to Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex (Badminton Court), Balewadi, Pune on 28th October for its next leg.

This season, the league is ready to welcome the kabaddi fans back into the stadium and have a treat in store for them. There will be a grand opening with triple headers on the opening three days. In the schedule released for the 66 matches, each match is unique and within the first 2 days, fans will get to watch all the 12 teams play a game. Fans will also be entertained with Triple headers every Friday and Saturday, through the league stage of vivo PKL season 9.

Advertisement

Season 9 will begin with the returning champions of season 8, Dabang Delhi K.C. setting off their return campaign in face of U-Mumba on 7 October, followed by league’s Southern Derby in the second match, Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans. UP Yoddhas will square off with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the last match on the opening day.

SEE PKL 9 FULL FIXTURES

Advertisement

The second-part schedule will be released by end of October to help the 12 teams assess and rebuild their competition strategies for the second half of the tournament.

Speaking about the schedule of PKL season 9, Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, vivo Pro Kabaddi League said, “vivo PKL Season 9 is set to bring the high-voltage action of the best kabaddi in the world before Indian sports lovers across the three select cities of Bangalore, Pune, and Hyderabad. As with each previous vivo PKL Season, Season 9 will set strong benchmarks by the League and its broadcast partner, as well as our 12 Teams, to continue the growth of kabaddi in India for in-stadia and on-screen kabaddi fans".

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here