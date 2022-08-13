PSG vs Montpellier Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ligue 1 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will aim for the top spot in the standings as they are set to take on Montpellier tomorrow in Ligue 1. The match between PSG and Montpellier will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

PSG started their domestic league campaign on a convincing note after clinching a comfortable 0-5 away win against Clermont Foot in their opening fixture. PSG’s Argentine striker Lionel Messi had scored a brace in that game to earn a much-needed win for his side.

Montpellier, on the other hand, also kicked off their journey on a winning note. Olivier Dall’Oglio’s men secured a thrilling 3-2 win against Troyes in their opening Ligue 1 match. Montpellier’s French midfielder Teji Savanier scored the winning goal in 81st minute to earn full three points for his side.

Ahead of Sunday’s Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier; here is all you need to know:

What date Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier will be played?

The Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier will take place on August 14, Sunday.

Where will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier be played?

The Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

What time will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier begin?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier Ligue 1 match?

Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier Ligue 1 match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier Ligue 1 match?

Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier Ligue 1 match is available to be streamed live on the Voot app.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier Possible Starting XI:

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Vitinha, Marco Verratti, Nuno Mendes, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

Montpellier Predicted Starting Line-up: Jonas Omlin, Arnaud Souquet, Falaye Sacko, Mamadou Sakho, Theo Sainte-Luce, Jordan Ferri, Joris Chotard, Wahbi Khazri, Teji Savanier, Faitout Maouassa, Elye Wahi

