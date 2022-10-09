PUN vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction: Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sunday's PKL 2022-23 PUN vs BLR Match, October 9, Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru 9:30 pm IST

Bengaluru Bulls started the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on a convincing note after clinching a comfortable 34-29 triumph over Telugu Titans in their first match. The Bulls will now be hoping to carry forward the momentum as they will be up against Puneri Paltan on Sunday. The match between Paltan and Bulls will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

ALSO READ| Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Retains Formula One Word Title at Suzuka

For the Bulls, Saurabh Nandal displayed his amazing defensive prowess and clinched four tackle points in the game. He also emerged as the best defender of the game and helped the Bulls in securing a brilliant start to the season.

Advertisement

In the attacking unit, Vikash Kandola appeared as the best raider for the Bulls with five raid points to his name. Overall, Bulls clinched 12 tackle points against the Titans to win the game comfortably.

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, have not been able to do anything impressive in the last three season of PKL. They could only manage to reach the playoffs only once in their last three attempts. Their last playoff appearance had taken place in the 2021-22 season.

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls, here is everything you need to know:

PUN vs BLR Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League match.

Advertisement

PUN vs BLR Live Streaming

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

PUN vs BLR Match Details

The Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League match will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, October 9, at 9:30 pm IST.

PUN vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Aslam Inamdar

Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal

Suggested Playing XI for PUN vs BLR Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Saurabh Nandal, Fazel Atrachali, Sombir

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabibakhsh

Raiders: Neeraj Narwal, Vikash Kandola, Aslam Inamdar

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Possible Starting line-up:

Puneri Paltan Panthers Predicted Starting Line-up: Fazel Atrachali, Sanket Sawant, Sombir, Aslam Inamdar, Pankaj Mohite, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abinesh Nadarajan

Bengaluru Bulls Predicted Starting Line-up: Vikash Kandola, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here