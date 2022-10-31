Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabbadi League Season 9 Live

The ninth edition of the Pro Kabbadi League will feature a doubleheader on Tuesday. While Puneri Paltan will take on Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls. Both the matches look promising and will have some edge-of-the-seat action. Puneri Paltan are on a great run and have won four out of their last five matches. The likes of Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat have been prolific for Puneri Paltan. Meanwhile, their opponents have lost steam after a great start to the tournament. Dabang Delhi are on a four-match losing streak and were demolished by Tamil Thalaivas in their last match. Apart from Ashu Malik, no one looked in form. Dabang Delhi will have to be at the top of their game on Tuesday if they are to turn their fortunes around. Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls will face-off in the second match of the night. Bengaluru Bulls are the overwhelming favourites to triumph against Haryana Steelers. However, if Manjeet and Meetu Mehender go on a rampage, then it can be anybody’s game.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls, here is all you need to know:

Advertisement

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls will be played on November 1, Tuesday.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pro Kabbadi League matches between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls?

Advertisement

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Advertisement

Puneri Paltan Probable Starting 7: Fazel Atrachali, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde

Dabang Delhi Probable Starting 7: Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Sandeep Dhull

Haryana Steelers Probable Starting 7: Jaideep Kuldeep, Monu Hooda, Mohit, Joginder Narwal, Nitin Rawal, Manjeet, Meetu Mehender

Bengaluru Bulls Probable Starting 7: Vikash Khandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, Aman, GB More

Read all the Latest Sports News here