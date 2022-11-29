Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Gujarat Giants will desperately be aiming to end their six-match losing streak when they will be in action on Tuesday in the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League. However, it will not be an easy task for Gujarat Giants to clinch a victory in their next encounter as they face a stern test against table-toppers Puneri Paltan. The Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Giants will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Gujarat Giants will head into the fixture after suffering a 42-39 defeat against Tamil Thalaivas, in their last match. After securing just 36 points from 17 matches, Gujarat Giants currently occupy the 11th spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings.

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, have been in fine form in this season’s Pro Kabaddi League. The league leaders will come into Tuesday’s fixture after winning their last five matches.

Ahead of Tuesday’s PKL match between Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Giants; here is all you need to know:

What date PKL 2022-23 match between Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Giants will be played?

The PKL 2022-23 match between Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Giants will take place on November 29, Tuesday.

Where will the PKL 2022-23 match Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants be played?

The PKL match between Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Giants will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the PKL 2022-23 match Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants begin?

The PKL match between Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants PKL match?

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants PKL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants PKL match?

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants PKL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants Predicted Starting Line-up:

Puneri Paltan Predicted Starting Line-up: Pankaj Mohite, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Akash Shinde, Aslam Inamdar, Sombir, Fazel Atrachali

Gujarat Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Arkam Shaikh, Dong Geon, Manuj, Sandeep Kandola, Sourav Gulia

