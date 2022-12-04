Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Puneri Paltan have been flying high this season, notching up one victory after another. The Paltan currently find themselves second in the Pro Kabaddi League table with 69 points. The Jaipur Pink Panthers are on top of the table through a superior points difference.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

While they are having a praiseworthy season, the team from Pune lost their last fixture against the Gujarat Giants. They will be looking to bounce back and set things straight with a victory over the Patna Pirates.

The Pirates have faced three straight defeats in the PKL as they clash against Pune. They have struggled to maintain any rhythm and are currently 10th in the Pro Kabaddi league table. Abd they need it urgently if they are to salvage their dwindling season.

Advertisement

Winning over the Puneri Paltan has been easier said than done this campaign, but the PKL is full of upsets this time around. Patna would be looking to take inspiration from Gujarat as they head into this crucial encounter.

The scales may be tipped slightly in favour of Pune, but anything can happen in the heat of the moment.

Ahead of the PKL match between Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates will take place on December 5, Monday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates be played?

Advertisement

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League match?

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

Advertisement

How do I watch the live streaming of the Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Possible line-up:

Puneri Paltan Predicted Starting Line-up: Fazel Atrachali, Akash Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Aditya Shinde, Sombir

Patna Pirates Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Gulia, Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Shadloui Chianeh, Monu, Neeraj Kumar, Abdul Insamam

Read all the Latest Sports News here