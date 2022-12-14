Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Puneri Paltan will battle it out against Tamil Thalaivas in the second semi-final of the 2022 Pro Kabaddi league at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor stadium. Puneri Paltan are placed second in the PKL table while Tamil Thalaivas have secured the fifth position.

This gave them entry directly into the semi-finals of the competition. The Paltan lost their last fixture 41-45 against UP Yoddhas. That being said, Fazel Atrachali has been a great leader for this Pune side, commanding his troops with authority and tenacity.

Aakash Shinde has been a sturdy presence for the Puneri Paltan especially in the absence of their star raider Aslam Inamdar. The Tamil Thalaivas on the other hand had one of the most exciting fixtures of this campaign in their eliminator against the UP Yoddhas.

Advertisement

The Thalaivas clinched the game 6-4 after it ended all square at the end of normal time. Winning such a crunch encounter would have given them a world of confidence as Narender Hoshiyar once again stepped up for Tamil Thalaivas claiming 14 points on the night.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Ahead of Sunday’s PKL match between Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas; here is all you need to know:

What date PKL 2022-23 match between Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas will be played?

The PKL 2022-23 match between Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas will take place on December 15, Thursday.

Where will the PKL 2022-23 match Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas be played?

The PKL 2022-23 match between Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas will be played at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, Mumbai.

Advertisement

What time will the PKL 2022-23 match Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas begin?

The PKL 2022-23 match between Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2022-23 match?

The Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2022-23 match?

Advertisement

The Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2022-23 match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas starting 7:

Puneri Paltan Predicted Starting Line-up: Akash Shinde, Fazel Atrachali, Pankaj Mohite, Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Aditya Shinde, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant.

Tamil Thalaivas Predicted Starting Line-up: Narender Hoshiyar, Ajinkya Pawar, Mohit, Himanshu, M. Abishek, Arpit Saroha, Aashish

Read all the Latest Sports News here