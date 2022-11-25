Home » News » Sports » Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

You can watch the Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans match live on the Star Sports network or stream it live on Disney+ Hotstar. The two teams will battle it out at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on 26th November at 8:30 pm

Advertisement

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 25, 2022, 19:59 IST

Hyderabad, India

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Live Streaming of PKL 2022-23 Match: You can watch the Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans match live on the Star Sports network or stream it live on Disney+ Hotstar. The two teams will battle it out at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on 26th November at 8:30 pm
Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Live Streaming of PKL 2022-23 Match: You can watch the Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans match live on the Star Sports network or stream it live on Disney+ Hotstar. The two teams will battle it out at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on 26th November at 8:30 pm

The Puneri Paltan are in hot form at the moment winning their last four Pro Kabaddi League matches. They sit comfortably at the top of the table and are starting to move away from the pack. Fazel Atrachali has shown his amazing leadership skills throughout the season guiding his team effectively week in and week out.

Aslam Inamdar, Manish Goyat and Akash Shinde have been consistent on the mat throughout putting up crucial points on the scoreboard. The Telugu Titans on the other hand sit at the bottom of the table, having managed a paltry 15 points in 17 PKL matches so far this campaign.

The Titans seem to be out of sorts this season but their previous encounter with Pune was a closely fought fixture. The Paltan emerged victorious by a solitary point that day. Whilst Pune should be the clear favourites going into this one, the Pro Kabaddi League is famous for its upsets and the Telugu Titans would be eager to pull one off and restore some of their pride.

Advertisement

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

RELATED NEWS

Ahead of Monday’s PKL match between Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans; here is all you need to know:

What date Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans will be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans will take place on November 26, Sunday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Advertisement

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League match?

Advertisement

The Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Warriors Possible line-up:

Puneri Paltan Predicted Starting Line-up: Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Fazal Atrachali, Sombir, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant.

Telugu Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Siddharth Desai, Vishal Bhardwaj, Abhishek Singh, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Prince D, Siddharth Desai, Parvesh Bhainswal.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

Follow us on

first published: November 25, 2022, 19:59 IST
last updated: November 25, 2022, 19:59 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+45PHOTOS

Bhediya Screening: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon Joined By Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Vaani Kapoor, Sharvari, Rajkummar Rao

+9PHOTOS

News18 Showreel: News18 India's Biggest Blockbuster Will See Superstars Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana Among Others Participate