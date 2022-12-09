Puneri Paltan vs U.P. Yoddhas Live Streaming Pro Kabaddi League: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Puneri Paltan have won their last two matches. They are in exceptional form at the moment and are currently placed second in the Pro Kabbadi League table. The position for the top spot is really heated as Pune and the Jaipur Pink Panthers, both have 79 points.

Jaipur with a superior points difference at the moment. Fazel Atrachali has been a real leader for Puneri Paltan this season. Pune emerged victorious the last time they played against the UP Yoddhas.

Pune won the game with a score line of 31-40 on that day. That being said, this UP Yoddhas side would be hungry for a victory as it would help them get an even more firm grip on the top four spots.

Pardeep Narwal has been in great form this season and the Paltan will have to find a way to keep him quiet on the mat. With so much up for grabs this promises to be an exciting encounter and only time will tell who can emerge victorious from this game.

Ahead of Monday’s PKL match between Puneri Paltan and U.P. Yoddhas; here is all you need to know:

What date Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Puneri Paltan vs U.P. Yoddhas will be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Puneri Paltan vs U.P. Yoddhas will take place on December 9, Friday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Puneri Paltan vs U.P. Yoddhas be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan and U.P. Yoddhas will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Puneri Paltan vs U.P. Yoddhas begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan and U.P. Yoddhas will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Puneri Paltan vs U.P. Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Puneri Paltan vs U.P. Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Puneri Paltan vs U.P. Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Puneri Paltan vs U.P. Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Puneri Paltan vs U.P. Yoddhas Possible line-up:

Puneri Paltan Predicted Starting Line-up: Fazel Atrachali, Akash Shinde, Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Pankaj Mohite, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Aditya Shinde

UP Yoddhas Predicted Starting Line-up: Pardeep Narwal, Rohit, Sandeep Narwal, Gurdeep, Ashu Singh, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar

