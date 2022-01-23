PV Sindhu Beats Malvika Bansod to Win Women's Singles Title at Syed Modi International

PV Sindhu won her first title of the year as she defeated compatriot Malvika Bansod in the women’s singles final at Syed Modi International Championships on Sunday. Sindhu was the heavy favourite coming into the final and unsurprisingly, she registered an easy 21-13, 21-16 win to take the title in just 35 minutes.

There was never a point in the match when Sindhu was down by even a single point. In the first game, Sindhu ran off to a 7-0 lead and at the break, she led 11-1. She had no competition from Malvika at all even though she tried to stitch together three to four points in a row on a couple of occasions.

With absolute ease and no fuss whatsoever, Sindhu took the first game 21-13 .

The second game began with a tad bit more competitiveness but leading 5-3, Sindhu won four straight points to increase the lead to 9-3 and went into the break 11-4 up.

Sindhu hit hard after the break and soon took a 17-8 lead. Malvika fought back a little with four straight points to make it 17-12. However, it didn’t take Sindhu much time to wrap up the match after that.

Meanwhile, the men’s singles final at the event was declared a ‘no-match’ as one of the finalists tested positive for Covid-19 and since both the finalists were from France, the other was declared a close contact.

Earlier in the day, seventh seed Ishan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto beat compatriots T. Hema Nagendra Babu-Srivedya Gurazada comprehensively 21-16, 21-12 in 29 minutes to take the mixed doubles crown.

The women’s doubles final features eighth seed Malaysian pair of Anna Ching Yik Cheong and Teoh Mei Xing against India’s seventh seed Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Pullela Gopichand.

In the last match of the day, sixth seed Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala will take on eighth seed Malaysian pair of Man Wei Chong and Kai Wun Tee.

