PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap will lead the Indian challenge in the BWF Malaysia Masters Super 500 in Kuala Lumpur, this week.

Two-time Malaysia Masters winner Sindhu is seeded seventh and takes on China’s He Bing Jiao in her opening match hoping to better her 8-10 head-to-head record. Saina Nehwal, who lifted the trophy in 2017, starts her campaign against South Korea’s Kim Ga Eun in the opening round.

In the men’s singles, HS Prannoy, who had reached the quarterfinal stage of the Malaysia Open last week, will face France’s Brice Leverdez in his opening match while Parupalli Kashyap takes on Indonesia’s Tommy Sugiarto.

