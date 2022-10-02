PV Sindhu Visits Diamond Polishing Unit and Celebrates Navratri on Garba Beats | Watch

Two-time Olympic medallist P.V Sindhu on Saturday visited to the Diamond Polishing Unit in Surat and also took part in Navratri festivities along with other Indian badminton players in Gujarat.

Sindhu is currently in Gujarat for the 36th National Games and can be seen donning the Garba attire for the events along with legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George and former shuttler Trupti Murgunde.

ALSO READ: Indonesia Stadium Stampede: At least 127 Killed as Supporters from Losing Side Invade Pitch, Cops Fire Tear Gas

Before enjoying the Navratri celebrations, she went to the diamond polishing unit and spent time observing the process.The Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to social media to post a video of Sindhu, in which she can be seen keenly observing the process of diamond polishing.

Advertisement

“Surat, the land of diamonds welcomed the diamond of Sports world, Badminton Champ @Pvsindhu1. Sindhu was invited to see the process of diamond polishing," wrote SAI Media in a tweet along with the video.

After the diamond factory visit, the ace Indian shuttler was seen in Gujarati attire, clicking pictures with other athletes and then dancing to Garba beats. She was also seen having some happy moments along with other Indian players — Chirag Shetty and HS Prannoy.

“All glittery in Gujarati attire, @Pvsindhu1 enjoying #Navratri vibes in #Surat on Saturday night along with @Shettychirag04 and @PRANNOYHSPRI," tweeted SAI.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old Sindhu was also seen wearing a Gujarati turban and dancing in round circles at the Garba night.

Advertisement

Sindu inaugurated the badminton events in Surat on October 1 and a day before On Thursday, September 29, she was also present at the opening ceremony of the National Games where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Neeraj Chopra and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu were also present.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Arsenal Beat Spurs to Stay Atop, Liverpool Held by Brighton

Currently, she is on the path to recovery after sustaining an ankle injury during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and is not competing in the National Games 2022 due to the same injury. However, her injury didn’t stop her from celebrating the Navratri events with fellow athletes.

Along with Sindhu, other athletes were also seen participating in the festivities around the National Games in Gujarat. Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra, wrestler Bajrang Punia were also seen enjoying Garba night.

(With IANS Inputs)

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here