PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi Highlights, Singapore Open Final Latest Updates: PV Sindhu Wins Title

PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhi Yi Singapore Open Badminton 2022 Final Highlights: Here you can follow all the highlights from the women's singles final between PV Sindhu and Wang Zhi Yi

Singapore // Updated: July 17, 2022, 11:52 IST
PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhi Yi Singapore Open Badminton 2022 Final Highlights: PV Sindhu claimed the coveted Singapore Open title as she got the better of China’s Wang Zhi Yi in three games 21-9, 11-21, 21-15. Read More

Jul 17, 2022 11:38 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu Wins Singapore Open

Sindhu has done it. 21-15 in the third game.

She has claimed the third title of the year.

Jul 17, 2022 11:37 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 3

Match point for Sindhu as another rally culminates with the Indian smashing a winner down the line.

Jul 17, 2022 11:37 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 3

Zhi Yi wants to push Sindhu all the way as she claims one point back at 19-15.

Jul 17, 2022 11:36 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 3

Sindhu inches closer to the trophy as she picks up her 19th point of the decider.

19-14. Sindhu up and closing in on victory.

Jul 17, 2022 11:35 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 3

A crucial point goes the Indian’s way as she now leads 17-14.

A rapid onslaught of attacking shots sees Sindhu go four points up.

18-14.

Jul 17, 2022 11:34 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 3

Sindhu concedes one as she places a shot wider the mark.

Zhi Yi is chopping down on the gap as she has reduced it to a two-point advantage for the Indian.

Jul 17, 2022 11:32 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 3

Brilliant call from Sindhu to leave a shot from the Chinese finalists as she sees it sail over the marking.

16-12. Sindhu ahead.

Jul 17, 2022 11:31 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 3

Sindhu up 15-11. Another body line shot gives the Indian a four-point lead over the Chinese shuttler.

Zhi Yi pulls a point back to make it 12-15.

Jul 17, 2022 11:30 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 3

Sindhu is up by two points at 13-11 as she wacks a 350 kmph shot straight at Zhi Yi who is beaten for pace.

Another point goes the Indian’s way as she is up 14-11 now.

Jul 17, 2022 11:28 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 3

Zhi Yi once again closes the gap with some excellent play as she claims her 10th point of the game.

Sindhu is let down by a poor judgement call as Zhi Yi picks up another point to make it 11-12.

Jul 17, 2022 11:27 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 3

Sindhu puts some distance between the two as Zhi Yi wastes a challenge.

12-9. Sindhu ahead.

Jul 17, 2022 11:26 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 3

Zhi Yi is closing in on Sindhu as she makes it 9-11.

Jul 17, 2022 11:26 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 3

The first point after the interval in the decider goes the way of Zhi Yi as Sindhu hits one out of the boundaries before handing another point to Zhi Yi with another error.

11-8 Sindhu leads still.

Jul 17, 2022 11:24 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 3

Smart play from Sindhu to establish a 4-point lead at 10-6.

She wacks another shot right across the court to head into the interval with a 5-point advantage in the deciding game.

11-6. Sindhu leads as ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ chants reverberate around the stadium.

Jul 17, 2022 11:23 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 3

Zhi Yi lands a shot at the baseline to Sindhu’s disappointment.

But, the Indian strikes back immediately yet again to go 9-6 up.

Jul 17, 2022 11:22 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 3

An out-of-bounds shot by Zhi Yi gives Sindhu a two-point advantage.

Sindhu follows it up with another point thanks to patient play to make it 8-5.

Jul 17, 2022 11:20 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 3

Zhi Yi isn’t giving up in this exciting third game as she levels at 5- each.

But, Sindhu claims the longest rally of the game yet after she played a disguised drop to perfection.

6-5 to Sindhu.

Jul 17, 2022 11:18 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 3

Zhi Yi challenges a decision to succeed to make it 4-all.

But, Sindhu hits back immediately to re-establish her lead. 5-4, Sindhu leads.

Jul 17, 2022 11:17 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 3

Sindhu comes back strong to make it 3-3 with a couple of pinching shots before winning another to gain a one-point lead, making it 4-3.

Jul 17, 2022 11:15 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 3

A long rally goes Zhi Yi's way. She leads 2-1. Sindhu loses a challenge on the next point to hand a 3-1 lead to the Chinese shuttler.
Jul 17, 2022 11:13 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 3

Sindhu starts the decider with intent as she picks up the first point. But, Zhi Yi isn't shying away from the challenge as she strikes back immediately to make it 1-1.
Jul 17, 2022 11:13 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 2

Zhi Yi bags the second game to make it one game each. 21-11 was the final score for the Chinese in game 2.
Jul 17, 2022 11:10 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 2

Another unforced from Sindhu gives a 9-point advantage to Zhi Yi before the Chinese shuttler lands a smash to go 20-10 up. But, Sindhu doesn't let the Chinese player convert her first match point.
Jul 17, 2022 11:09 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 2

Sindhu wastes a chance to cut the lead to 6 points but concedes a point due to an unforced error as she hits the shuttle out of bounds. Zhi Yi picks up another point to make it to 17 points before Sindhu claims two points to make it 10-17.
Jul 17, 2022 11:06 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 2

Sindhu is on the comeback route as has made it 7- 15. The Indian bags her eighth point of the game after an unsuccessful challenge by the Chinese player.
Jul 17, 2022 11:03 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 2

Sindhu strikes right after the break. A brilliant cross-court smash brings up the Indian's fourth point of the game. But, Zhi Yi manages to pull one back to make it 4-12.
Jul 17, 2022 11:02 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 2

Zhi Yi has an 8-point advantage heading into the interval after Sindhu aids the Chinese shuttler's cause with some unforced errors. Zhi Yi leads 11-3.
Jul 17, 2022 11:00 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 2

An unforced error from Sindhu hands Zhi Yi her 7th point of the game. But Sindhu manages to pick up a point and break Zhi Yi with some good judgement.
Jul 17, 2022 10:59 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 2

Sindhu goes on the attack and gains her first point of the game. Sindhu picks up another point to make it 2-6 as she starts her comeback trial in game 2.
Jul 17, 2022 10:57 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 2

Zhi Yi is showing a different side of her game as she has managed t establish a 6-point lead over the Indian ace. Can Sindhu find a way back in the second game?
Jul 17, 2022 10:56 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 2

Zhi Yi starts the second game off with a point to her name with a break on Sindhu's serve. The Chinese shuttler holds on to her serve thrice as she manages to go 4-0 up.
Jul 17, 2022 10:53 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 1

Game point and Sindhu converts it on the first time of asking. Sindhu finishes off game 1 in 12 minutes. 21-9.
Jul 17, 2022 10:52 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 1

Brilliant drop from Zhi Yi to gain her 8th point of the game, but Sindhu doesn't let the Chinese shuttler hold serve. Sindhu breaks to go 18-8 and picks up another point of her serve to lead 19-9.
Jul 17, 2022 10:51 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 1

Zhi Yi adds yet another point with yet another smash. This time across the court. But, Sindhu manages to break her in the very next instance to reclaim serve at 17-7.
Jul 17, 2022 10:50 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 1

Zhi Yi comes up with a couple of brilliant overhead smashes down the line to pick up 2 points. Sindhu leads 16-6.
Jul 17, 2022 10:49 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 1

Zhi Yi bags one point off her serve before Sindhu breaks. The Indian claims two more points off her serve to make it 16-4.
Jul 17, 2022 10:48 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 1

The first point after the interval goes Sindhu's way as she displays brilliant athletic ability to return a smash which Zhi Yi only manages put strike out of bounds. Another point makes it 13 on the trot for Sindhu before Zhi Yi breaks the Indian's streak to make it 13-3 and claim service.
Jul 17, 2022 10:46 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 1

Zhi Yi puts it out of bounds to hand Sindhu her 9th straight point of the game. Sindhu capitalists on her opponent's mistakes to enter the break 11-2.
Jul 17, 2022 10:44 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 1

Sindhu is steadily building on her lead as an unforced error from Zhi Yi aids Sindhu in her pursuit. A long rally culminates with Sindhu winning another point to make it 8-2 with a lovely disguised shot.
Jul 17, 2022 10:43 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 1

An excellent cross-court winner from Sindhu to take the lead for the first time in the game. And she follows it up with a couple of well-taken points to make it 6-2.
Jul 17, 2022 10:42 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 1

Sindhu gains her first point of the game with a break before she holds her serve to make it 2-all.
Jul 17, 2022 10:41 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Game 1

The championship match is underway as Zhi Yi gets us underway. Zhi Yi claims the first point of the match thanks to the net as she raises her hand in an apologetic manner. But, bags the second point cleanly.
Jul 17, 2022 10:39 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi

Ivo Kassel will be the umpire for the title match.
Jul 17, 2022 10:37 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi

The finalists make their way to the court and get a couple of practice rallies in before the grand event.
Jul 17, 2022 10:36 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi

PV Sindhu won the only previous game between the two 21-18, 21-13.
Jul 17, 2022 10:35 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi

The women's singles final will be the first game of the day as the third-seeded Indian star takes on the Chinese shuttler.
Jul 17, 2022 10:33 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi

Wang Zhi Yi secured her berth in the final of the tournament with her victory over Aya Ohori of Japan 21-14, 21-14.
Jul 17, 2022 10:32 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi

PV Sindhu reached the final after getting the better of Saena Kawakami in dominant fashion 21-15, 21-7.
Jul 17, 2022 10:20 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi

Wang Zhi Yi's Road to the Final: Wang Zhi Yi (China) beat Wen Chi Hsu (Taiwan) 21-16, 21-18 Wang Zhi Yi (China) beat Natsuki Nidaria (Japan) 22-20, 21-17 Wang Zhi Yi (China) beat Gregoria Mariska Tunjung (Indonesia) 21-17, 21-18 Wang Zhi Yi (China) beat Aya Ohori (Japan) 21-14, 21-14
Jul 17, 2022 10:10 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi

PV Sindhu's Road to the Final: PV Sindhu (India) beat Lianne Tan (Belgium) 21-15, 21-11 PV Sindhu (India) beat Thuy Ling Nguyen (Vietnam) 19-21, 21-19, 21-18 PV Sindhu (India) beat Han Yue (China) 17-21, 21-11, 21-19 PV Sindhu (India) beat Saena Kawakami (Japan) 21-15, 21-7
Jul 17, 2022 10:03 IST

Singapore Open 2022, Final: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi

Hello and welcome to the live streaming of the much anticipated Singapore Open women's final between India's PV Sindhu and China's Wang Zhi Yi.

Preview:

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the women’s singles final at the Singapore Open 2022 after beating Japan’s Saena Kawakami in the semifinal, on Saturday.

World No 7 Sindhu beat world No 38 Kawakami 21-15, 21-7 in her final four clash, which lasted for 31 minutes. The former world champion will face the winner of the other semifinal between Japan’s Aya Ohori and Chinese shuttler Wang Zhi Yi in Sunday’s final.

It will be the Tokyo bronze medallist’s third summit clash of 2022, having gone on to win both the Syed Modi International and Swiss Open BWF Super 300 titles in January and March, respectively. However, the Singapore meet is a Super 500 tournament.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu started the match with intent and raced to a 7-2 lead after peppering her Japanese opponent with some well-placed smashes and deft drop shots.

However, Kawakami, who got a walkover from top seed Tai Tzu Ying in the second round before upsetting Thai ace Pornpawee Chochuwong in the quarters, fought back and drew level at 11-11. Just as it seemed the tide had turned in the Japanese player’s favour, though, the Indian stepped on the pedal to take five of the final six points to pocket the game.

The 27-year-old Sindhu took little time to stamp her authority in the second game and took a formidable 11-4 lead into the break. After the restart, she continued to boss the proceedings despite occasional flashy winners from her Japanese opponent. In the end, Sindhu pocketed the match comfortably.

This was Sindhu’s third straight win over Saena Kawakami in head-to-head meetings. She is the last remaining Indian badminton player at the Singapore Open.

On Friday, London 2012 bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy bowed out in the women’s and men’s singles quarter-finals respectively while the duo of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila also crashed out in the men’s doubles final eight clash.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.