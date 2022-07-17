PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi Highlights, Singapore Open Final Latest Updates: PV Sindhu Wins Title

PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhi Yi Singapore Open Badminton 2022 Final Highlights: PV Sindhu claimed the coveted Singapore Open title as she got the better of China’s Wang Zhi Yi in three games 21-9, 11-21, 21-15. Read More
Sindhu has done it. 21-15 in the third game.
She has claimed the third title of the year.
Match point for Sindhu as another rally culminates with the Indian smashing a winner down the line.
Zhi Yi wants to push Sindhu all the way as she claims one point back at 19-15.
Sindhu inches closer to the trophy as she picks up her 19th point of the decider.
19-14. Sindhu up and closing in on victory.
A crucial point goes the Indian’s way as she now leads 17-14.
A rapid onslaught of attacking shots sees Sindhu go four points up.
18-14.
Sindhu concedes one as she places a shot wider the mark.
Zhi Yi is chopping down on the gap as she has reduced it to a two-point advantage for the Indian.
Brilliant call from Sindhu to leave a shot from the Chinese finalists as she sees it sail over the marking.
16-12. Sindhu ahead.
Sindhu up 15-11. Another body line shot gives the Indian a four-point lead over the Chinese shuttler.
Zhi Yi pulls a point back to make it 12-15.
Sindhu is up by two points at 13-11 as she wacks a 350 kmph shot straight at Zhi Yi who is beaten for pace.
Another point goes the Indian’s way as she is up 14-11 now.
Zhi Yi once again closes the gap with some excellent play as she claims her 10th point of the game.
Sindhu is let down by a poor judgement call as Zhi Yi picks up another point to make it 11-12.
Sindhu puts some distance between the two as Zhi Yi wastes a challenge.
12-9. Sindhu ahead.
Zhi Yi is closing in on Sindhu as she makes it 9-11.
The first point after the interval in the decider goes the way of Zhi Yi as Sindhu hits one out of the boundaries before handing another point to Zhi Yi with another error.
11-8 Sindhu leads still.
Smart play from Sindhu to establish a 4-point lead at 10-6.
She wacks another shot right across the court to head into the interval with a 5-point advantage in the deciding game.
11-6. Sindhu leads as ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ chants reverberate around the stadium.
Zhi Yi lands a shot at the baseline to Sindhu’s disappointment.
But, the Indian strikes back immediately yet again to go 9-6 up.
An out-of-bounds shot by Zhi Yi gives Sindhu a two-point advantage.
Sindhu follows it up with another point thanks to patient play to make it 8-5.
Zhi Yi isn’t giving up in this exciting third game as she levels at 5- each.
But, Sindhu claims the longest rally of the game yet after she played a disguised drop to perfection.
6-5 to Sindhu.
Zhi Yi challenges a decision to succeed to make it 4-all.
But, Sindhu hits back immediately to re-establish her lead. 5-4, Sindhu leads.
Sindhu comes back strong to make it 3-3 with a couple of pinching shots before winning another to gain a one-point lead, making it 4-3.
Preview:
Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the women’s singles final at the Singapore Open 2022 after beating Japan’s Saena Kawakami in the semifinal, on Saturday.
World No 7 Sindhu beat world No 38 Kawakami 21-15, 21-7 in her final four clash, which lasted for 31 minutes. The former world champion will face the winner of the other semifinal between Japan’s Aya Ohori and Chinese shuttler Wang Zhi Yi in Sunday’s final.
It will be the Tokyo bronze medallist’s third summit clash of 2022, having gone on to win both the Syed Modi International and Swiss Open BWF Super 300 titles in January and March, respectively. However, the Singapore meet is a Super 500 tournament.
Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu started the match with intent and raced to a 7-2 lead after peppering her Japanese opponent with some well-placed smashes and deft drop shots.
However, Kawakami, who got a walkover from top seed Tai Tzu Ying in the second round before upsetting Thai ace Pornpawee Chochuwong in the quarters, fought back and drew level at 11-11. Just as it seemed the tide had turned in the Japanese player’s favour, though, the Indian stepped on the pedal to take five of the final six points to pocket the game.
The 27-year-old Sindhu took little time to stamp her authority in the second game and took a formidable 11-4 lead into the break. After the restart, she continued to boss the proceedings despite occasional flashy winners from her Japanese opponent. In the end, Sindhu pocketed the match comfortably.
This was Sindhu’s third straight win over Saena Kawakami in head-to-head meetings. She is the last remaining Indian badminton player at the Singapore Open.
On Friday, London 2012 bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy bowed out in the women’s and men’s singles quarter-finals respectively while the duo of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila also crashed out in the men’s doubles final eight clash.
