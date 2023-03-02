Home » News » Sports » PV Sindhu's Proposal for Financial Help to Coach, Fitness Trainer Approved by TOPS

PV Sindhu's Proposal for Financial Help to Coach, Fitness Trainer Approved by TOPS

PV Sindhu's coach Vidhi Chaudhary and fitness trainer Srikanth Madapalli will be travelling to England, Spain and Switzerland with the shuttler

IANS

Last Updated: March 02, 2023, 20:18 IST

New Delhi, India

PV Sindhu will begin her All England campaign against Zhang Yiman. (AFP Photo)
PV Sindhu will begin her All England campaign against Zhang Yiman. (AFP Photo)

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sport’s (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on Thursday approved double Olympic Medallist PV Sindhu’s proposal to financially assist her coach Vidhi Chaudhary and fitness trainer Srikanth Madapalli towards accompanying her to All England Championships, Swiss Open and Spain Masters.

The financial assistance will cover their visa, airfare, travel, lodging, boarding, and food costs among other,s and will also provide them a daily allowance for other expenses.

During the meeting, the MOC also approved Indian shooter and World Championships medalist Anish Bhanwala’s proposal to train under Foreign Coach Ralf Schumann in Germany. He would be training in Suhl for a total of 28 days and is scheduled to fly out in the last week of March.

TOPS financial assistance will also cover Anish’s coach, training, and ammunition costs, along with his airfare, visa, travel, lodging, boarding, and food costs among others.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

March 02, 2023
last updated: March 02, 2023, 20:18 IST
