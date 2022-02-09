PVL: Angamuthu's Spikes Power Ahmedabad Defenders to 3-2 victory Over Calicut Heroes

The Ahmedabad Defenders produced a fantastic performance to pull off a 3-2 victory over Calicut Heroes in the fifth match of the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday.

Ahmedabad Defenders took down Calicut Heroes 12-15, 15-11, 10-15, 15-12, 15-11. Ahmedabad picked up two points from this match. Ahmedabad Defenders’ Angamuthu was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Both sides played out an even contest and were locked at 6-6 in the first set. While Ryan Meehan led the charge for the Defenders, Ajithlal C kept producing brilliant spikes for the Heroes. However, the Calicut side won a crucial Super Point and took a three-point lead at 13-10. Thereafter, the Heroes effected a fantastic block to take the first set 15-12.

Mujeeb MC carried out a brilliant block to help the Heroes take a massive lead at 5-2. However, a superb block by Captain Muthusamy helped the Defenders level the scores at 7-7. Thereafter, Angamuthu effected a fabulous block and a spike as the Defenders gained the lead at 11-9. Moments later, the Defenders won a crucial Super Point to extend their lead further. Thereafter, a spike from Shon T John helped the Defenders get on board.

The Heroes regained the momentum in the third set and took the lead at 8-5. Calicut continued to effect fantastic blocks and keep their noses in front. Ajithlal’s superb spike put the Heroes in the driver’s seat at 12-8. Moments later, Ajithlal pulled off another fantastic spike as the Heroes took a 2-1 lead in the match.

Shon T John stood tall with a fabulous spike as the Defenders took the lead at 7-4 in the fourth set. The Defenders continued to dominate and eventually clinched the set at 15-12 to make it two sets all. The Ahmedabad side rode on the momentum and took a four-point lead at 6-2 in the final set. Angamuthu effected a few fantastic spikes as the Defenders continued to forge ahead. A fabulous block by Ryan Meehan helped the Defenders clinch the final set 15-11.

The Hyderabad Black Hawks will take on the Ahmedabad Defenders on Thursday.

