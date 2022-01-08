Qualifier Maxime Cressy Upsets Grigor Dimitrov to Make Melbourne Final

American qualifier Maxime Cressy upset Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov to book a spot in his first ATP Tour final Saturday where a potential showdown with Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal awaits. The towering world number 112, who was born in France, had never been beyond a semi-final before upstaging his 28th-ranked opponent 7-5, 7-6 (9) over two tough sets to progress at the Melbourne Summer Set event.

It was a major upset for Dimitrov, who was seeking his ninth ATP Tour trophy after producing some of his best tennis for years late last season.

Cressy will face either 20-time Grand Slam champion Nadal or Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori in Sunday’s final.

Advertisement

They play later on Rod Laver Arena.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.