R Madhavan's Son Vedaant Wins 4 Silver, 3 Bronze at Junior National Aquatic Championships

Rehna Hai Tere Dil me actor R Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan won a total of seven medals at the recently-concluded 47th Junior National Aquatic Championships 2021 in Bengaluru. The 16-year-old Vedaant won four silver medals and three bronze medals at the Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre. Vedaant was representing Maharashtra at the competition and won silver in 800m freestyle swimming, 1500 freestyle swimming, 4×100 freestyle relay and 4×200 freestyle relay events.

He picked up bronze medals in the 100m freestyle swimming, 200m freestyle swimming and 400m freestyle swimming events.

Across age-groups in both the boys’ and girls’ categories, Karnataka became the team champion. Back in March, Vedaant had won the bronze medal at the Latvian Open Swimming Champion event. It was the same event where Sajab Prakash made the Olympic B cut.

Madhavan had shared the news by posting the pictures from there.

“So very happy and proud of the Indian contingent that won one gold and 2 bronze at the Latvian open qualifiers. Congratulations @sajanprakash for making the Olympic B cut bro.. god bless you with huge victories.. Congratulations @tanishgeorge and @vedaant_madhavan for getting the bronze for India," he wrote.

“So so proud of you boys .. you won despite competing with way older and stronger swimmers .. wow.. And a huge grateful shout out to Pradeep Sir, Peter sir, Satish sir and Murgesh sir and @ansadxb for being the force behind Vedaant and his friends," he added.

