Rafael Nadal Crosses Over to Kia's Electric-powered EV6

Spanish star Rafael Nadal, who electrifies the tennis court with his game, will be using an electric-powered EV6 crossover made by Korean car manufacturer Kia Corporation.

At an event held at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor, Mallorca in Spain, Kia handed over the EV6 GT-Line to the tennis star.

Following that, Kia launched the model in Europe.

“In line with the commitment, Nadal will actively use the EV6 crossover for his personal mobility in Mallorca as well as at major tennis tournaments such as the 2022 Australian Open," Kia said in a statement.

“Furthermore, he has expressed his interest to convert all vehicles used at the Rafa Nadal Academy and Rafa Nadal Foundation to electric vehicles by 2022," Kia added.

“My job naturally requires a lot of travel, and my lifestyle is not fully sustainable. But I’m determined to make the necessary changes where I can, starting with my personal use of the EV6 crossover in Mallorca and beyond," said Nadal at the event.

“We at Kia strongly believe in our ethos that movement inspires ideas. The EV6 is the model that embodies this new brand ethos of ours, and we feel privileged to have Rafa on our team as our global brand ambassador for the past 15 years," said Artur Martins, senior vice-president and head of Kia’s Global Brand and Customer Experience Division.

