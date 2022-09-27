'Rafael Nadal Knows How Good it is': Toni Kroos Invites Roger Federer to Watch Real Madrid Play at Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid footballer Toni Kroos has invited Roger Federer to come and watch his side play at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. Kroos said that Federer will now have plenty of time to enjoy football matches and the Swiss maestro should make full use of this opportunity and watch Real Madrid play at their home ground. The German midfielder also advised Federer to get some tips from Rafael Nadal, if he has doubts regarding the quality of matches. Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal is an ardent follower of football and he is also a big fan of Real Madrid.

“I hope you have the time now to visit me in Madrid. Come and watch a game, and if you have any doubts, ask your doubles partner, Rafael Nadal. He knows how good it is. Hope to see you soon," Kroos said in a video.

The World Cup-winning footballer disclosed that Federer has been a huge inspiration to him. Kroos opined that Federer’s kind and humble nature will be a great example for budding athletes to prosper in their career.

“I just wanted to use the chance to say, Thank you. Thank you in the name of all of us. All of us means all the sports fans around the world for letting us enjoy your game, your magic for so many years," Kroos added.

Federer had announced his decision to retire from professional tennis earlier this month. The legendary tennis player, in his last assignment, paired up with Nadal at the Laver Cup. Though, Federer failed to end his glorious career on a winning note. Federer signed off with a heart-breaking three-set defeat to Team World’s Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

With 20 Grand Slam titles to his name, Federer is undoubtedly one of the greatest tennis players ever to play the game. Federer brought the curtain on his illustrious career with eight Wimbledon titles, more than anyone else. He was also the first man to clinch 20 Grand Slam titles. Nadal and Novak Djokovic currently have more Grand Slams.

The 2018 Australian Open win had turned out to be Federer’s last Grand Slam victory. Federer did reach the Wimbledon final in 2019 but he had to endure a defeat against Novak Djokovic.

