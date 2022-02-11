Rafael Nadal Opens Up About His Numerous On-Court Rituals

Although they may not have any effect on the game, superstitions and rituals have always played a big part in sports. Over time, we have seen sports elite performing ritual movements before competitions, from the outside it may seem odd and strange, but for them, it may be the added edge they need to get into the zone. These rituals range from talking to goal posts or sipping a certain drink before a game, to name a few.

Since we are on that subject, Tennis great Rafael Nadal, who is equally famous for his on-court sacraments that he religiously follows before and during every match, opened up why he goes through them. The Spaniard, fresh from his record-extending 21st Grand Slam victory at the Australian Open 2022, participated in a broadcast when he opened up about his on-court rituals, Essentially Sports reported.

Nadal, accompanied by his doctor Angel Ruiz-Cotorro along with a few other medical professionals, partook in a discussion titled “The important thing, health," organised by Cantabria Labs on YouTube, the publication cited.

Speaking about his on-court rituals, the 35-year-old highlighted that there is no set formula (read rituals) that will put them (athletes) in a better position, but is a way for maintaining complete concentration for some.

“Each one has to find their way of concentrating. There is no absolute formula," Essentially Sports quoted Nadal from the video.

Further in the discussion, he also mentioned that it isn’t uncommon for athletes to have such rituals, but the former world no. 1 surprised everyone when he confessed that he doesn’t want to follow the routines.

“I would like not to have them, I am not hiding, but tennis is such a mentally aggressive sport that anything external I was able to distract. I always do it and I don’t always get it," he added.

“It works for me and they make me focus while I compete. I feel more sure of myself," he concluded.

While Nadal, who now leads the Grand Slam race after achieving 21 titles to his name, may have played down his on-court rituals, the Spaniard still carries two bags and always carries one racket in his hand, he places his energy drink and water bottles in the exact same position every time among others have been a mainstay in his career so far.

