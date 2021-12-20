Rafael Nadal Tests Positive for Covidd-19 After Abu Dhabi Event

Former world number one Rafael Nadal who returned to action at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi last week has announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in Spain.

The former world number one took to Twitter to announce the news, “Hola a todos. Quería anunciaros que en mi regreso a casa tras disputar el torneo de Abu Dhabi, he dado positivo por COVID en la prueba PCR que se me ha realizado al llegar a España," Rafa wrote in Spanish which roughly translates to: Hi all. I wanted to announce that on my return home after playing the Abu Dhabi tournament, I have tested positive for COVID in the PCR test that was performed on me when I arrived in Spain.

Advertisement

“I am having some unpleasant moments but I hope that I will improve little by little. I am now homebound and have reported the result to those who have been in contact with me.

“As a consequence of the situation, I have to have total flexibility with my calendar and I will analyze my options depending on my evolution. I will keep you informed of any decisions about my future tournaments. Thank you all in advance for your support and understanding," he said in a statement.

Nadal, who had played just two matches in six months after a foot injury that ruled him out of Wimbledon and the US Open, was back in action for the first time since August.

>More to come…

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.