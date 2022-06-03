Rafael Nadal Turns 36: Memorable Grand Slam Performances of the Tennis Legend

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAFAEL NADAL: Rafael Nadal is a legend, a freak, and probably the greatest tennis player of all time. This year, Nadal etched his name in the record books by winning his 21st grand slam title, one more than his great rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Nadal triumphed in the final against Daniil Medvedev in an astonishing five-hour-and-24-minute match at the Australian Open.

Nadal has a chance to add on to the grand slam tally at the French Open this week. The King of Clay has won the tournament a record 13 times.

Over the years, Nadal has been a part of several epic Grand Slam matches in his career. On his 36th birthday on June 3, let us look at some of his most memorable Grand Slam performances.

Advertisement

2008 French Open Final vs Roger Federer

Nadal played a perfect match in the Roland Garros final against Roger Federer. He defeated the then world No. 1 Roger Federer 6-1, 6-3, 6-0. Nadal won 68 percent of his points on service points and 59 percent on return points. This can be regarded as the worst Grand Slam loss of Federer’s career. 2008 Wimbledon Final vs Roger Federer

Many rate this match as the greatest ever in the history of tennis. Nadal defeated Roger Federer 6-4, 6-4, 6-7, 6-7, 9-7 and became the first player since Borg to capture both Wimbledon and the French Open in the same calendar year. Federer was at the peak of his powers and was looking to win his 6th consecutive Wimbledon. However, Nadal had other plans as he triumphed in the fifth set in a spectacular fashion. 2009 Australian Open Final vs Roger Federer

After winning an epic semi-final against Verdasco, Nadal defeated Federer 7-5, 3-6, 7-6, 3-6, 6-2. By winning this intensely physical match, Nadal grabbed his first Australian Open crown and stopped Federer from tying Pete Sampras’ record of 14 Grand Slam titles. 2012 Australian Open Final vs Novak Djokovic

This 2012 Australian Open Final was epic. Djokovic and Nadal traded brutal blows all night in this match which lasted for a jaw-dropping 5 hours and 53 minutes. Nadal couldn’t win the match but displayed supreme athleticism and tenacity to win the fourth set and force a decider.

Djokovic went on to capture his fifth Grand Slam championship title by defeating Nadal 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7, 7-5. The 2012 Australian Open Final is still the longest-ever match at the Australian Open and the longest men’s Grand Slam final on record. 2019 US Open vs Daniil Medvedev

Despite having an incredible hard-court season, and coming into the final with plenty of momentum, Medvedev couldn’t defeat Nadal. After winning the first two sets, Nadal won the fifth set to pick up his 19th grand slam. Nadal defeated Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4. 2020 French Open Final vs Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal displayed supreme clay court tennis to thrash the World No 1 Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5. In a year where nobody seemed to be able to defeat Novak Djokovic, Nadal showed unparalleled determination to defend his clay crown.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.