Nadal, who turned 36 on Friday, overcame physical ailments and a dismal period of preparation to win the Australian Open in January to take his record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title, breaking a three-way tie with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

If he lifts the Musketeers’ Cup again on Sunday, it will be the first time the left-hander has taken the hardcourt major in Melbourne and the Roland Garros title in the same year and would keep him in contention for a calendar Grand Slam.

Nadal enjoys near-mythical status at Roland Garros, where a statue has already been erected in his honour. But standing in his way will be the eighth-seeded Norwegian, 13 years younger and the most consistent player on claycourts in the last three years.

Ruud has led the men’s Tour since the start of the 2020 season in clay-court wins, finals and titles and is the first man from his country to make a Grand Slam singles final.

On what date will the French Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud be played?

The French Open Men’s Singles Final between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will be played on June 5, Sunday.

Where will the French Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud take place?

The French Open Men’s Singles Final between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will be played at the Court Philippe Chatrier, Paris.

What time will the French Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud begin?

The French Open Men’s Singles Final between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will begin at 6:30 pm IST, on June 5.

Which TV channels will broadcast the French Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud?

The French Open Men’s Singles Final between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will have a live telecast on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4.

How do I watch the live streaming online of the French Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud?

The French Open Men’s Singles Final between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud can also be live-streamed on the SONY LIV app and website.

