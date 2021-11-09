Rahi Sarnobat Wins Silver at President's Cup Despite Experiencing Weapon Malfunction

Indian shooter Rahi Sarnobat claimed a silver medal after enduring a weapon malfunction during the women’s 25m pistol event of the President’s Cup here on Tuesday. The seasoned Indian markswoman fired 31 in the final, missing few crucial shots in the last two series after suffering pistol malfunction. Before the problem occurred in her pistol, Sarnobat was going great guns, finding the target three times on the trot towards the end of the final. The other Indian in the final, Manu Bhaker was eliminated in the sixth place. Germany’s Vennekamp won gold with a score of 33. Mathilde Lamolle settled for bronze medal with 27.

