Rajani Etimarpu to Lead India Women's Team in FIH Hockey 5s

Goalkeeper Rajani Etimarpu will be the captain, while Mahima Choudhary will be her deputy in a nine-member Indian women’s team for the inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey 5s to be held in Lausanne, Switzerland on June 4-5.

The team will play Uruguay, Poland, South Africa, and hosts Switzerland.

The team includes experienced goalkeeper Etimarpu, defenders Rashmita Minz, Ajmina Kujur. Midfielders Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Mahima Choudhary and Preeti have been called up, while forwards Mariana Kujur, and Mumtaz Khan, who were part of the U-18 team that played the Youth Olympics which was held in Hockey 5s format, and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal will also feature in the team.

Additionally, Suman Devi Thoudam and Rajwinder Kaur have been named as standbys.

Chief Coach Janneke Schopman, who will accompany the team, expressed confidence ahead of her first outing at the Hockey 5s event.

“I have never coached Hockey 5’s in an official tournament so it will be an interesting experience for me. We have picked a team with variety. Plenty of young talent who proved themselves in the Junior World Cup and I am keen to see them play in this format combined with players from the Senior Core Group," stated Schopman.

Team:

Goalkeeper: Rajani Etimarpu (Captain)

Defenders: Rashmita Minz, Ajmina Kujur.

Midfielders: Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Mahima Choudhary (Vice-Captain), Preeti.

Forwards: Mariana Kujur, Mumtaz Khan, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal .

Standbys: Suman Devi Thoudam, Rajwinder Kaur.

